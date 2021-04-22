Times Staff Report
MADRID — Potsdam rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the Madrid-Waddington, 20-25, 23-25, 25-8, 25-21, 25-20 in a nonleague volleyball match Thursday.
Potsdam improved to 3-4 overall.
Phoebe Zagrobelny led the Yellowjackets (0-7) with 17 service points. Reece Fuller added 12 points and seven kills.
MALONE 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Cathleen Bonville supplied 19 points for the Huskies in a 25-13, 25-17, 25-15 sweep of Tupper Lake (0-5) in a nonleague match in Malone.
Alanna Dumas scored 12 points and Mackenzie Lane added 11 for Malone (4-2).
OFA 3, MASSENA 1
Emily Farrand scored eight points and added 10 kills to lead Ogdensburg Free Academy to a 27-25, 31-29, 23-25, 26-24 win over the Red Raiders (4-2) in Massena.
Mallory Morley added 16 points for the Blue Devils (6-0).
PANTHERS HAVE TO CANCEL
A nonleague match between Chateaugay and Brushton-Moira was canceled because of a COVID-19 situation involving the Panthers.
