POTSDAM — Kennedy Emerson scored two goals to lead the Potsdam girls soccer team to a 3-0 win over Salmon River in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Thursday.
Luca Pecora also scored for Potsdam (6-2 overall) and Taylor Benda made two saves for the shutout.
Salmon River fell to 1-8 overall and in the division.
CANTON 2, OFA 0
Emily Wentworth made six saves as Canton shut out the Blue Devils (1-7) in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Etta Coburn and Megan Laflair scored goals in the second half for the Golden Bears (8-2).
HEUVELTON 2, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Kathryn Cunningham scored the game-winning goal in the 55th minute as Heuvelton (3-2-1) defeated the Demons in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Dee Bellinger scored for Heuvelton in the 32nd minute. Audri Tehonica scored in the 50th minute for Hermon-DeKalb (1-6).
CHATEAUGAY 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Olivia Cook scored all three goals for the Bulldogs (9-1-1) in an East Division win over St. Lawrence Central in Brasher Falls.
Chloe Champagne assisted on two goals.
Celeste Gardner scored for the Larries (1-5-1).
BOYS SOCCER
MADRID-WADDINGTON 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Jacob Morgan made three saves to send Madrid-Waddington past the Flyers (3-3-1) in an East Division game at Norfolk.
Brody VanBuren scored twice for the Yellowjackets (9-1) and Matt Robinson added another goal.
HEUVELTON 1, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Tristan Young finished with 11 saves to send the Bulldogs past Hermon-DeKalb (3-3-1) in a West Division game at Heuvelton.
Jordan Sawyer scored in the 35th minute for Heuvelton (4-1-2).
SALMON RIVER 2, POTSDAM 1
P.J. Ghostlaw scored the winning goal in the 65th minute as the Shamrocks (4-5) defeated Potsdam in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Donovan Lauzon also scored for Salmon River. Alex Baxter scored for the Sandstoners (0-8).
LISBON BACK IN ACTION
Late last week the Lisbon boys soccer team was told its season was over after potentially being exposed to COVID-19 during a recent game at Harrisville, which has cancelled its season.
Wednesday, the Golden Knights were told that they can finish the season, unless COVID-19 results happen at the school.
Lisbon’s full team can return to practice Tuesday and its first game will be at home against Heuvelton two days later.
