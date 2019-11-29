POTSDAM — Romano Sergi scored two minutes, 29 seconds into overtime as the Potsdam boys hockey team opened its season with a 5-4 victory over Adirondack of Section 2 in the opening round of the Bill Corbett Tournament Friday night.
Danner Dorothy registered two goals and an assist, and Cole Eakins made 38 saves for the Sandstoners.
Derek Cormie scored three goals for the Rivermen (0-1).
HILTON 4, CANTON 1
Noah Supernault and Luigi Borelli each totaled a goal and an assist as the Cadets topped the Golden Bears in the opening round of the Bill Corbett Tournament at Potsdam.
Jackzin Flagg and Zach Fichtner each contributed goals for Hilton (1-0).
Robert Reed scored for Canton (0-1).
MALONE 3, NSA 2
Owen Eells scored the game-winning goal with 1:32 left in regulation to lift the Huskies to their season-opening victory over the Mohawks at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
Seth Lockwood and Trent King registered goals for Malone (1-0).
Andrew Velasco and Kevin Abatto each scored for Niskayuna/Schenectady/Albany (0-1).
BOYS BASKETBALL
ST. REGIS FALLS 31, COLTON-PIERREPONT 30
Derek Prevost led all scorers with 14 points as the Saints held off the Colts in the Buddy Frazier Tournament at St. Regis Falls.
Cody Reuss collected seven points and seven rebounds for St. Regis Falls (1-0), which plays Heuvelton in the title game at 3:30 p.m. today.
Teddy Farn provided seven points for Colton-Pierrepont (0-3, 0-1), which plays Northern Adirondack at 2 p.m. today in the consolation game.
HEUVELTON 54, NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 49
Braedan Free tallied 16 points as the Bulldogs got past the Bobcats in the Buddy Frazier Tournament at St. Regis Falls.
Jededia Crayford netted 12 points for Heuvelton (2-1).
Cody Lambert notched 14 points for Northern Adirondack (0-1).
MASSENA 69, WILLSBORO 39
Ethan Firnstein’s 14 points lifted the Red Raiders to a season-opening victory over the Warriors in the Saranac tournament.
Luke Greco and Christopher McGregor each added 10 points for Massena (1-0).
Regan Arnold led all scorers with 19 points for Willsboro (0-1).
HOOSICK FALLS 57, ST. LAWRENCE 44
Jon Kempf generated 38 points as the Panthers won over the Larries in the Lake Placid tournament that was the season-opener for both schools.
Max Kipp and Tristan Williams each chipped in with seven points for Hoosick Falls (1-0).
Hayden Perkins led St. Lawrence (0-1) with 13 points.
n In the lone girls basketball game involving a Section 10 program on Friday, Northeastern Clinton dropped Heuvelton 67-37 in the opening round of the Saranac Central Tournament.
