WATERTOWN — Katharina Probst totaled two goals and an assist, including scoring the go-ahead goal in the second half as Immaculate Heart Central defeated General Brown 4-2 in a Frontier League “B” Division girls soccer game Wednesday.
Emily Bombard assisted on Probst’s goal in the second half.
Talisa Lachnit and Jennah Netto scored a goal each for IHC (6-1 overall, 3-1 league) and goalie Keely Cooney made nine saves.
Ainsley Fuller scored a pair of goals for the Lions (4-4, 3-4).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, CARTHAGE 1
Alysse Perry scored twice as the Spartans netted the first six goals of the game in a crossover victory against the Comets in Adams.
Macy Shultz chipped in with a goal and two assists for South Jefferson (5-2, 4-2).
Briana Baker netted a goal for Carthage (1-6-1, 0-6-0).
LYME 7, SANDY CREEK 0
Miranda Bearup scored the first three goals of the game as the Indians blanked the Comets (1-5-1) in a crossover game at Chaumont.
Callie LaFontaine added a goal and two assists for Lyme (7-1, 7-0).
COPENHAGEN 5, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 0
Raegan Dalrymple scored three goals and assisted on another as the Golden Knights blanked the Panthers in a “D” Division game in Belleville.
Sam Stokley tallied a pair of goals, Halle Miller recorded a pair of assists and goalie Charli Carroll made five saves for Copenhagen (4-3).
BEAVER RIVER 7, ALEXANDRIA 0
Kaylee Zehr scored the first three goals of the game as Beaver River rolled to a crossover victory in Beaver Falls.
Kennedy Becker added a goal and two assists for Beaver River (8-0, 7-0) and Jasmine Martin assisted on a pair of goals. Lauren Brandt, Brenna Mast and Mya Zehr also scored.
Katelyn Adams stopped one shot for the Beavers against the Purple Ghosts (1-6, 1-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Sarah Corbett scored both goals as the Vikings topped the Patriots in a crossover matchup in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley made 13 saves for Thousand Islands (3-2-2).
Marissa Shannon stopped four shots for Sackets Harbor (1-6).
SOUTH LEWIS 5, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Jada Pominville finished the game with the final two goals as the Falcons shut out the Red Knights (1-5-1) in a crossover win at Turin.
Leah Greene got a goal and an assist for South Lewis (5-1, 4-1).
GOUVERNEUR 3, MALONE 1
Peyton Mussaw and Kaitlyn Gibson scored goals in the second half to send Gouverneur (3-1, 2-1) to a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division victory in Malone.
Torie Salisbury scored the first goal of the game for Gouverneur. Malone (2-5, 2-3) answered with a goal from Claire Poupore.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, SANDY CREEK 50
Alexa Doe finished the top overall runner with a time 20 minutes, 40 seconds on the 5-kilometer course as the Spartans beat the Comets in a Frontier League interdivision meet Tuesday in Adams.
Karsyn Burnash placed second while Chloe Abbott took third for South Jefferson (3-0), which took the top seven spots.
Mary Carnes placed eighth to lead Sandy Creek (0-3)
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, SANDY CREEK 50
Charles Rogers turned in the top time with a mark of 20:47 on a 5K course as the Spartans defeated the Comets in Tuesday’s Frontier League interdivsion at Adams.
Spencer Purvis ended up with a second-place finish and Eugene Renzi placed third for South Jefferson (3-0).
Nathan Alford provided the top time to get 10th for Sandy Creek (0-3).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Mackenzie Lane supplied nine kills to lead the Huskies to a 25-16, 25-19, 25-19 sweep of the Shamrocks (2-1) in an NAC East Division match in Malone.
Vail St. Hilaire added eight kills for Malone (5-0, 2-0).
n In other NAC matchups, Hermon-DeKalb and Edwards-Knox played to a scoreless tie in West Division boys soccer and Tupper Lake defeated Brushton-Moira 3-0 in an East Division volleyball match.
