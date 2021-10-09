Times Staff Report
DEXTER — Kat Probst scored her second goal of the game with 15 minutes left in regulation as Immaculate Heart Central fended off General Brown 3-2 for a Frontier League “B” Division girls soccer victory Saturday.
Kailey Montgomery opened the scoring and Keely Cooney made five saves for Immaculate Heart Central (11-2 overall, 8-2 league).
Ainsley Fuller and Kori Nichols each provided goals for General Brown (7-6, 5-6).
WATERTOWN 7, CARTHAGE 0
Tatum Overton racked up four goals as the Cyclones downed the Comets (3-9-1, 1-9-0) in an “A” Division matchup at Carthage.
Willa Overton dished out three assists while Alex Matucek and Delaney Callahan each recorded a goal and an assist for Watertown (12-1-1, 9-1-1).
BEAVER RIVER 7, SANDY CREEK 0
Kennedy Becker scored three goals as Beaver River outscored Sandy Creek 5-0 in the first half en route to the “C” Division victory at Beaver Falls.
Jasmine Martin, Brenna Mast, Lauren Brandt and Naomi Roggie each added goals and Emma Roggie assisted on three scores for Beaver River (11-3, 10-1).
Katelyn Adams made three saves in the shutout against Sandy Creek (3-8-1).
LYME 5, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Miranda Bearup totaled two goals and two assists helped the Indians stay unbeaten in “D” Division play with a victory over the Red Knights at LaFargeville.
Callie Lafontaine posted two goals and an assist for Lyme (13-1, 13-0).
Elyza Smith scored for LaFargeville (1-10-2, 1-10-1).
COPENHAGEN 3, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3 (OT)
Kennedy Billman notched a hat trick as the Panthers and Golden Knights played to a “D” Division tie in Copenhagen.
Eily Vaughn logged eight saves for Belleville Henderson (6-5-1), while Charli Carroll recorded five saves for Copenhagen (8-4-1).
Sam Stokely, Mollie Babock and Aubree Smykla each scored for the Golden Knights.
SACKETS HARBOR 2, ALEXANDRIA 0
Lily Green and Peyton Britton each totaled a goal and an assist as the Patriots (4-9) shut out the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game played at South Jefferson High School in Adams.
Bridget Watson turned aside 14 saves for Alexandria (2-12, 2-11).
HERMON-DEKALB 3, HARRISVILLE 1
Natalie Appel scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Demons past the Pirates in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Ellie Mcquade and Tracey Jones also scored for the Demons.
Evelyn Winters scored for Harrisville.
TUPPER LAKE 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Libby Gillis stopped 10 shots to send the Lumberjacks past the Saints in an East Division game in Tupper Lake.
Izabella Stalhammer, Ruby LaDue and Leah Whalen scored for Tupper Lake.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 1, LOWVILLE 0
Ryan Podvin’s goal in the 22nd minute was the difference as the Cyclones blanked the Red Raiders in a Frontier League crossover game in Watertown.
Seth Johnson provided the assist and Devin Connell made two saves for Watertown (11-2-2, 8-0-1).
Colton Simpson logged 11 saves for Lowville (9-5. 6-5).
INDIAN RIVER 7, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Jalen Robertson complied a hat trick as the Warriors topped the Green Demons (1-7-1) in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Caleb Adams provided a goal and an assist for Indian River (6-8).
MORRISTOWN 2, HARRISVILLE 1
Tristin Simmons and Cooper Bennett scored for the Green Rockets in a West Division win over the Pirates in Morristown.
Tanner Sullivan scored for Harrisville.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
KEMPNEY PACES BEAVER RIVER
Colton Kempney ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 14.9 seconds as he helped the host Beavers win the Beaver River Invitational in Beaver Falls.
Conner Zehr placed fourth and Brayden Campeau took fifth as Beaver River beat out Norwood-Norfolk and Canton for the top spot.
Canton runners Nick Lyndaker and Max Finley were second and third, respectively.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS WIN AT BEAVER RIVER
Norwood-Norfolk senior Maddie Dinneen turned in a time of 19:07.1 on the 5K course as the Flyers won the Beaver River Invitational in Beaver Falls.
The recent Clemson University commit was joined by Sharon Colbert (second) and Rachel Hewey (fourth) in the top five.
Ava Campeau placed second to help Beaver River finish second in the team standings while Grace McDonough of Canton turned in a fifth-place showing to lead the Golden Bears to third overall.
n In other action, Karsyn Burnash of South Jefferson placed second at the Rome Free Academy Invitational.
