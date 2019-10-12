TURIN — Kat Probst scored all eight goals for Alexandria in an 8-4 victory over South Lewis on Friday in a Frontier League girls soccer division crossover game.
Taydan Jeffers provided an assist for the Purple Ghosts (1-13), who won their first game of the season.
Leah Greene scored twice for the Falcons (0-13-1, 0-12-1).
WATERTOWN 4, MEXICO 0
The host Cyclones scored two goals in each half as they downed the Tigers in nonleague play.
Alaynah Bowman, Chloe Adams, Tatum Overton and McKenna Kelly each scored for Watertown (11-3). Alana Mastin made eight saves for the Cyclones.
CARTHAGE 1, COPENHAGEN 1 (OT)
Liya Mace’s goal in the 54th minute helped the Comets salvage a nonleague tie with the Golden Knights at Carthage.
Kiannah Ward stopped 16 shots for Carthage (3-10-1).
Aubree Smykla scored and Olivia Buckley made 12 saves for Copenhagen (12-0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
MASSENA 2, OFA 2 (OT)
Aiden Laughman’s 55th-minute goal helped the Red Raiders earn an NAC Central tie with the Blue Devils at Massena.
Ethan Chatterton supplied a goal for Massena (1-5-4, 1-4-3).
Holden Woods and Connor Griffith each scored for Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-5-1, 4-2-3).
MALONE 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Hans Schumacher put Malone in front with the game’s initial tally in the 16th minute when he converted a pass from Jake VanSteenburg, with the tightly contested maneuver happening well inside the 18-yard box.
Schumacher then drove a one-time cross corner past the leaping try by Salmon River goalie Johnny Miller (seven saves).
Alex Hanna was the benefactor of a crossing pass from VanSteenburg, with the ball well in front of Hanna that allowed him to run onto it from the left wing and boot it past Miller.
The Huskies’ two-goal lead stood up for the next 18 minutes when Clayton Jones dished off to teammate Jared Showen, who struck the ball with his left foot and found the netting to the left of Malone goalie Zach Barkman.
With 2:15 remaining in regulation, Schumacher struck again, this time blasting home a rebound after Miller stopped a point-blank shot off the foot of Malone’s Owen Eells.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 2 (OT)
Peyton Snell scored 51 minutes into the game as the Panthers and Yellowjackets played to an NAC East tie at Madrid.
Stuart Ayers opened the scoring for Parishville-Hopkinton (10-2-1, 9-1-1).
Joseph Greene and John McCall each netted goals for Madrid-Waddington (9-3-1, 8-2-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Dalton Francis tallied a second-half goal as the Colts edged the Larries in an NAC East game at South Colton.
Aiden Knight stopped four shots for Colton-Pierrepont (9-4, 7-4).
Tommy Storrin collected nine saves for St. Lawrence Central (4-8-1, 4-7-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Matthew Frost’s goal was the difference as the Flyers held off the Saints in an NAC East match at St. Regis Falls.
Nicholas Burke chipped in a goal for Norwood-Norfolk (2-11, 2-10).
Hunter Sprankle scored for St. Regis Falls (0-13, 0-12).
CHATEAUGAY 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Jonah McDonald scored the decisive goal on a penalty kick with just over two minutes left in regulation to lift the Bulldogs past rival Brushton-Moira.
The mark was McDonald’s second of the game, as he put Chateaugay into the lead in the 33rd minute with Logan Secore setting up the tally.
Brushton-Moira tied the game at 1-all early in the second half when Ben Schack-Sehlmeyer set up a Charles Clookey tally.
VOLLEYBALL
In an NAC crossover match, Salmon River recorded a 3-0 win over visiting Madrid-Waddington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.