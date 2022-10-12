Rathbun’s 3 goals lift WHS

Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Jack Rathbun scored three goals to spark Watertown’s boys soccer team to a 4-0 triumph over Carthage on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.

Seth Charlton tallied a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Devin Connell made three saves for the Cyclones (11-3-1), who finished league play unbeaten at 9-0-1 for the second consecutive year.

