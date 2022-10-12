WATERTOWN — Jack Rathbun scored three goals to spark Watertown’s boys soccer team to a 4-0 triumph over Carthage on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Seth Charlton tallied a goal and an assist and goalkeeper Devin Connell made three saves for the Cyclones (11-3-1), who finished league play unbeaten at 9-0-1 for the second consecutive year.
After Charlton scored his goal in the first half, Rathbun generated all of his goals after halftime.
Goalie Deveraux Watson finished with five saves for Carthage (8-8, 2-8).
LYME 4, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Aiden Linkroum scored a pair of goals as the Lakers downed the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Derek Radley and Dakota Brown each generated a goal for Lyme (13-2, 12-1) and Jon LaFontaine recorded a pair of assists.
Riley Monaghan scored a goal for LaFargeville (6-8) and goalie Robbie Hellings finished with 10 saves.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, COPENHAGEN 2
Kenny Zehr, Hayden Allen and Jude Hernandez each scored a goal as the Panthers topped the Golden Knights in a “D” Division night game played at Copenhagen.
Goalie Cayden Randall made 10 saves for Belleville Henderson (10-5-1, 9-5-1) against Copenhagen (6-7-2, 6-7-1).
■ Also in the Frontier League, Thousand Islands blanked South Lewis, 1-0, in a “C” Division game.
CBA 4, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Juliuz Pichardokmp tallied on two penalty kicks as the Brothers defeated the Cavaliers in a battle of unbeaten teams in Syracuse on Tuesday.
Jack Griffith also scored twice for Christian Brothers Academy (14-0-1).
Donovan Turner netted a goal for Immaculate Heart Central (10-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1 (OT)
Eric Friedel scored with 3 minutes, 15 seconds left in overtime to send Colton-Pierrepont (11-2, 10-2) past the Yellowjackets in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at Madrid.
Oliver Johnson tied the game for the Colts in the 75th minute. Kaden Kingston scored in the 13th minute for Madrid-Waddington (6-7-1, 5-6-1).
POTSDAM 4, OFA 3 (OT)
John Duffy tied the game with 44 seconds left and then scored on a penalty kick in overtime to lead Potsdam (4-8, 4-5) past the Blue Devils in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Lucas Cruikshank also scored two goals for Potsdam.
Tyler Sovie, Dylan Irvine and Syrus Francoeur-Gladle scored for OFA (6-8, 4-6).
PERU 3, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1
Dominic Falvo scored two goals to lead host Peru past the Panthers (9-3) in a nonleague game.
Jon Snell scored on a penalty kick for the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
IMMACULATE HEART 5, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sophomores Abby Bombard and Estella Renzi each tallied a pair of unassisted goals as the Cavaliers blanked the Spartans in a FL “B” Division game in Adams.
Talisa Anna Lachnit scored a goal for division champion Immaculate Heart Central (13-1), which finished league play at 12-0, and goalkeeper Keely Cooney made six saves to record the shutout.
Goalie Emma Macilvennie was credited with 15 stops for South Jefferson (1-12, 1-11).
CANTON 1, MASSENA 1 (OT)
Stella Shipman scored with nine minutes left in regulation to give the Golden Bears (8-4-1, 8-2-1) a tie with Massena in an NAC Central Division game at Canton.
Joey Phillips scored in the final minute of the first half for Massena (9-0-2, 9-0-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2, OFA 1 (OT)
Peyton Sullivan scored in overtime as the Flyers (2-11, 2-9) defeated OFA in a Central Division game in Norwood.
Isabel Boyd scored in the 77th minute for the Flyers.
Abby Guasconi scored for OFA (4-8-1, 4-7).
HAMMOND 3, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Landree Kenyon made 10 saves to lead Hammond past the Demons (3-7, 2-7) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Ava Howie, Hailee Manning and Olivia Jewett scored for Hammond (8-3-1, 5-2-1).
HARRISVILLE 2, HEUVELTON 1
Evelyn Winters and Carly Parow scored for Harrisville (4-7, 3-4) in a West Division win over the Bulldogs in Heuvelton.
Allison Trathen scored for Heuvelton (5-6-1, 4-4).
