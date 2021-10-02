DEXTER — Elijah Rawleigh ran for 109 yards and two touchdowns as the General Brown football team registered three rushers with more than 100 yards in a 41-20 Section 3 Class C2 win over Little Falls on Saturday.
Rawleigh also threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Derian Salter for the Lions (4-0, 3-0), who played their first game since the passing of longtime head coach Steve Fisher on Monday.
Gabe Malcolm ran 15 times for 133 yards and a score while Kaleb Natali totaled 129 yards and a touchdown on only six carries for General Brown.
The Mounties drop to 3-1.
GOUVERNEUR 36, WATERTOWN 18
The Wildcats got touchdown from five different players in a pivotal Northern Athletic Conference showdown with the host Cyclones.
Holden Stowell, Noel LaPierre, Carter Baer, Vincent Thomas and Gabriel Wainwright each found the end zone for Gouverneur (3-0).
Deante Hall carried the ball 22 times for 124 yards and a four-yard scoring run, while Joel Davis scored on a quarterback keeper and found Donovan Millan on a 15-yard TD pass for Watertown (2-1).
LOWVILLE 58, MOUNT MARKHAM 19
Elijah Englehart accounted for four touchdowns as the Red Raiders picked up their first win of the season with a Class C2 victory over the Mustangs on Friday night in Lowville.
Englehart threw two touchdown passes to Max Makuch and another to Brendan Hamburg for Lowville (1-3). Englehart opened the scoring with a six-yard scoring run while Hayden Beyer added 185 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries for the Red Raiders.
Levi Hartle and Trent Nortz added touchdown runs for Lowville.
Shaun Jones scored on a 54-yard TD run for Mount Markham (0-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 1, WATERTOWN 0
Carli Freeman’s goal helped the Red Raiders upend the Cyclones in a Frontier League crossover game at Lowville.
Olivia Brandel made 11 saves and Eliana Bonbrest assisted on the game’s only goal for Lowville (6-3, 6-2).
Alana Mastin stopped 11 shots for Watertown (9-1-2, 6-1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, HAMMOND 0
Landree Chamberlain and Skyler Thomas each provided goals as the Colts blanked the Red Devils in NAC nonleague play at Potsdam.
Kendall LaMora stopped five shots in the shutout and Alyvia Crosby handled eight saves for Hammond.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, POTSDAM 0
Kalissa Young stopped three shots to lead St. Lawrence Central to a shutout of the Sandstoners (2-8) in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Jocelyn Moreau and Kayle McCarthy each scored for the Larries (5-5), with McCarthy also adding an assist.
n In other action, Harrisville and LaFargeville played to a 2-2 tie, and Massena beat Indian River, 2-1.
BOYS SOCCER
WATERTOWN 3, WHITESBORO 2
Three different Cyclones netted first-half goals as they fended off the Warriors in a nonleague matchup at Marcy.
Matt Cole, Joe Girardi and Harmon Braddock each tallied goals for Watertown (9-1-2).
Max Pawlowski and Joe Burline recorded goals for Whitesboro (5-5).
HERMON-DEKALB 4, SACKETS HARBOR 3
Art Carr notched a first-half hat trick as the Green Demons outdueled the Patriots in a nonleague game at DeKalb Junction.
Andrew Matthews turned aside 10 shots for Hermon-DeKalb.
Austin Griner scored a hat trick for Sackets Harbor (3-8).
MORRISTOWN 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Aaron Woodcock and Cooper Bennett scored eight minutes apart in the second half as the Green Rockets blanked the Vikings (6-6) in nonleague play at Morristown.
Peyton Donnelly posted the shutout with eight saves for Morristown (
CHAZY 2, OFA 1
Luke Moser and Peter LaBarge each converted penalty kicks as the Eagles rallied past the Blue Devils for a nonleague victory in Ogdensburg.
Syrus Gladle scored for Ogdensburg Free Academy.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
DOE, FIELDING WIN AT MCQUAID
South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe and Carthage’s McKinley Fielding won their respective races at the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester.
Doe got first in one of the small school races on the 5-kilometer course with a time of 17 minutes, 43.6 seconds, while Maddie Dinneen of Norwood-Norfolk, which picked up third in the team standings, was fifth, and Sharon Colbert earned seventh place.
Fielding won the other small schools race with a mark of 18:24.2.
SOUTH LEWIS TRIO SHINE AT TULLY
Lexi Bernard, Brynn Bernard and Mallory Kraeger of South Lewis took the top three spots at the Tully Invitational.
Lexi Bernard ran the 5K course in 19:20.4, while Brynn Bernard clocked a time of 19:35.5 for the Falcons. Kraeger logged a 20:13.7 time, and Grace Bailey was 24th for South Lewis.
Ella Valentine was the highest Watertown finisher in 27th, and Summer Brookover of Indian River placed 28th.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVERS’ KEMPNEY SECOND OVERALL AT MCQUAID
Beaver River’s Colton Kempney finished second overall in the boys standings with a 15:53.4 time at the McQuaid Invitational in Rochester.
Kempney placed second in one of the small school races behind overall winner Adam Furman of Section 9’s Tri-Valley.
Conner Zehr of Beaver River was 12th in the same small schools race.
FALCONS’ STAFFORD WINS AT TULLY
South Lewis sophomore Collin Stafford won the overall title by nearly 20 seconds over his nearest competitor at the Tully Invitational.
Stafford ran the 5K course in 16:32.2, some 19.9 seconds better than runner-up Jared Valentin of Cortland. Falcons teammate Michael McGrath placed 16th.
Indian River’s Jack Countryman was the team’s highest finisher in 24th, while Zach Kilburn was the top man for Watertown in 41st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.