MASSENA — The Massena boys hockey team rallied with two goals in the third period to tie Salmon River, 3-3, in a nonleague game Friday night.
Trysen Sunday scored the tying goal for Massena (4-1-1 overall) at 9 minutes, 18 seconds. Preston O’Neill cut the Shamrocks lead to 3-2 with a goal at 6:47.
Connor Terry scored a shorthanded goal in the first period for Massena.
Jared Showen scored in the first period for the Shamrocks. Kade Cook and Showen scored goals in the first three minutes of the third period to give Salmon River (5-0-1) a 3-1 lead.
BOYS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 75, CARTHAGE 46
Steven Dottery’s 24 points and 12 rebounds helped Indian River top Carthage in a Philadelphia.
Reagan Alexander and Michael Frimpong each had 17 and 13 points respectively for the Warriors (4-2). Frimpong had 10 rebounds to complete the double-double.
SOUTH LEWIS 63, SANDY CREEK 52
Ian Anderson’s double-double of 35 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons beat the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Marshall Dorrity added 11 points for South Lewis (6-4).
Taylib Kimball scored 23 points and Zac Paternoster chipped in with 12 points for Sandy Creek (1-9).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 43, POTSDAM 34
Burt Chevier scored 22 points to lead the Panthers (2-1) past Potsdam in a nonleague game in Parishville.
Ansen Herrick led Potsdam (0-6) with 16 points.
SALMON RIVER 72, ST. REGIS FALLS 34
Hawi Cook-Francis picked up 23 points to lead the Shamrocks (3-3) past the Saints in a nonleague game at St. Regis Falls.
Tyler Huto added 10 points for Salmon River.
Derek Provost scored 14 points and Luke Chapman added 10 for St. Regis Falls (0-3).
MALONE 54, MASSENA 41
Gavin Barse led the Huskies (7-0) with 14 points in a nonleague win over the Red Raiders at Malone.
Alejandro Sosa scored 11 points and Keegan Monette added 10.
DeShawn Walton led Massena (2-4) with 15 points.
MORRISTOWN 74, HAMMOND 65
Tristin Simmons supplied 25 points as the Green Rockets (4-2) defeated the Red Devils in a nonleague game at Hammond.
Aaron Woodcock scored 19 points and Kade Marshall added 17 for Morristown.
Luke McQueer led Hammond (0-6) with 27 points. Kameron Toland scored 17 points and Brandon LaRock added 11.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 44, SANDY CREEK 37
Kyle Moyer scored 17 points to pace the Panthers past the Comets in a nonleague game on Thursday at Sandy Creek.
Taylib Kimball scored a game-high 20 points to Sandy Creek (1-8) against Belleville Henderson (3-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 63, HERMON-DEKALB 33
Avery Kenyon finished with 15 points as the Red Devils (5-0) defeated the Demons in a nonleague game at Hammond.
Audrianna Tehonica led Hermon-DeKalb (1-4) with 10 points.
OFA 44, MADRID-WADDINGTON 29
Abigail Raven scored 12 points and Gabrielle Morley tossed in 10 as Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-3) defeated the Yellowjackets at Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington fell to 3-3.
HEUVELTON 67, LISBON 11
Emma LaFaver supplied 16 points as the Bulldogs defeated the Golden Knights (1-6) in a nonleague game at Heuvelton.
Rylin McAllister tossed in 14 points for Heuvelton.
EDWARDS-KNOX 50, COLTON-PIERREPONT 24
Lucy Frary tallied 18 points as the Cougars defeated the Colts (3-4) in a nonleague game in Colton.
Lilly Lottie added 16 points for Edwards-Knox (5-1).
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Sarah Balcom posted 30 kills and six blocks as the Comets rallied past the Falcons, 23-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18, at Turin.
Deanna Hathway provided 10 digs and eight kills while Maiya Hathway handed out 45 assist for Sandy Creek (6-0).
Leah Greene collected 43 digs, six service points, Amelia Hoffman netted 11 kills and 11 service points and twin sister Madelyn Hoffman logged 10 service points, six aces and four kills for South Lewis (6-4).
