POTSDAM — Hannah Reed scored the game-winning goal in the 43rd minute to give the Canton girls soccer team a 2-1 victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Quinn Woodward scored the first goal for the Golden Bears (9-2 overall and division) in the 17th minute. Kennedy Emerson tied the game in the 38th minute for Potsdam (7-3).
HEUVELTON 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Emma Lafaver made five saves to lead the Bulldogs past the Flyers (2-6-2) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Bella Doyle scored in the 32nd minute and Chasity Johnson added a goal in the 75th minute for the Bulldogs (5-2-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Kendall LaMora stopped four shots to send the Colts past the Yellowjackets (2-6) in an East Division game in Madrid.
Kaitlyn Houston scored for the Colts (10-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Kylie Kirk scored the only goal in the 30th minute as the Panthers beat the Larries (2-7-1) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Kelsy Farnsworth and Alexis Bond each made three saves for the Panthers (7-2-1).
BOYS SOCCER
CANTON 2, POTSDAM 0
The Golden Bears scored two goals a minute apart early in the second half to defeat the Sandstoners (0-10) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Chris Schuckers scored first and was followed by Colin Taylor, with Owen Hall assisting on both goals for Canton (10-0).
Parker Hunt made three saves for the shutout.
HERMON-DEKALB 3, MORRISTOWN 2 (OT)
Kevin Joj scored the game-tying goal with 3 minutes, 11 seconds remaining, and then scored the winner in overtime as Hermon-DeKalb defeated Morristown (3-5) in West Division game in Morristown.
Jay Carrow also scored for the Demons (4-3-1), who trailed 2-0 after a pair of goals from Tristan Simmons.
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, HAMMOND 0
Avery Whitford scored three goals as the Cougars (3-1-1) defeated the Red Devils in a West Division game in Russell.
Cade Huckle also scored and Andrew Franklin made five saves to shut out the Red Devils (0-6).
