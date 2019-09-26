PARISHVILLE — Carson Richards stopped seven shots to lead the Chateaugay boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Parishville-Hopkinton in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game Wednesday. It was the first league loss of the season for the Panthers (5-2 overall, 5-1 division).
Jed McDonald scored the first goal for Chateaugay (5-2-1, 4-1-1) and assisted on a goal from Johan McDonald.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Logan Burns scored two goals to send Colton-Pierrepont (5-1, 4-1) over Norwood-Norfolk in an East Division game in Norwood.
Tim Farns scored for the Colts. Jayden Grant scored for the Flyers (1-7, 1-6).
HARRISVILLE 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Nate Woodward stopped seven shots to send Harrisville past Morristown (3-3, 2-3) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Nolan Parrow scored for the Pirates (6-2-1, 5-1) 71 seconds into the game on a 30-yard shot. Jeremiah Johnston assisted on the goal.
HERMON-DEKALB 3, HAMMOND 2
Peyton Hamilton scored the game-winning goal with six minutes remaining to lead the Demons over the Red Devils in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
It was the second goal of the game for Hamilton. Kevin Joj also scored for Hermon-DeKalb (3-5, 2-4).
Cooper Bennett and Austin McCarthy scored for Hammond (4-5, 3-3).
HEUVELTON 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Jordan Sawyer scored two goals for the Bulldogs in a West Division win over the Cougars in Heuvelton.
Braeden Free added a goal and assist for Heuvelton (2-7, 1-5). Kale Harper scored for the Cougars (4-5, 2-4).
SALMON RIVER 5, CANTON 2
Clayton Jones produced two goals for the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Jared Showen, Raven Conners and Kade Cook also scored for Salmon River (7-3, 4-1).
Colin Taylor and Andy Downs scored for Canton (4-4-1, 2-2-1).
MALONE 7, SETON CATHOLIC 4
Hans Schumacher was part of four goals, finishing with two goals and two assists, as Malone defeated Section 7’s Seton Catholic (0-5) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Dawson Scharf scored two goals for Malone (7-3) and Jake VanSteenburg scored one goal and assisted on two others. Trent King and Ryan Johnston also scored for Malone.
