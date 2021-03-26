Times Staff Report
PHILADELPHIA — Freshman forward Jalen Richardson enjoyed quite a varsity debut as he scored the game’s first four goals to spark Indian River’s boys soccer team to a 5-0 triumph over Carthage on Friday.
Robertson scored two goals in each half, including pair of unassisted goals, to pace the Warriors (1-0) in their spring season opener.
Byron Amaya-Montero also scored for Indian River and goalkeeper Joey Rapp made five saves. Goalie Alex Mono finished with 13 saves for the Comets (0-2).
WATERTOWN 2, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Colton Walker scored the deciding goal in the 61st minute, with Riley Connell assisting, as the Cyclones edged the Spartans in the spring season opener for both teams in Watertown.
Matt Cole tallied the game’s first goal in the first half for Watertown (1-0), and goalie Evan Richardson made three saves.
Josh Bliss scored an unassisted goal for the Spartans (0-1) and goalie Evan Widrick made nine stops.
GIRLS SOCCER
GENERAL BROWN 2, CARTHAGE 1
Kori Nichols scored with under 10 minutes to go in regulation as the Lions won their spring season opener, edging the Comets in Dexter.
Karsyn Fields added goals opened the scoring and Lily Dupee stopped 13 shots for General Brown (1-0).
Kiah Moser was credited with a goal and Kiannah Ward turned away 13 shots for Carthage (0-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HERMON-DEKALB 63, MORRISTOWN 33
Jay Carrow scored 46 points to lead the Demons over the Green Rockets (4-4) in a nonleague game at DeKalb Junction.
Adam Lynch added 12 points for Hermon-DeKalb (4-4).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 62, ST. REGIS FALLS 38
Wayne Palmer supplied 20 points as the Panthers (3-4) defeated the Saints in a nonleague game at Brushton.
Justin Kenney scored 14 points and James Durant added 13 for the Panthers.
Luke Chapman led St. Regis Falls (0-5) with 12 points and Derek Provost tossed in 11.
HEUVELTON 57, GOUVERNEUR 44
Tristan Lovely tallied 16 points to send the Bulldogs (10-0) past the Wildcats in a nonleague game at Heuvelton.
Nate Mashaw picked up 13 points and Braeden Free added 11 for Heuvelton.
Brock Cox led Gouverneur (2-4) with 17 points and Kyle Gaumes added 15.
SARANAC LAKE 53, SALMON RIVER 33
Brady Yando led the Red Storm with 22 points in a nonleague win over the Shamrocks in Saranac Lake.
Logan Lebehn scored 12 points for Salmon River (3-5) and Hawi Cook-Francis tossed in 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 65, EDWARDS-KNOX 28
Avery Kenyon led the Red Devils (7-1) with 26 points in a nonleague win against the Cougars at Hammond.
Landree Kenyon scored 15 points and Hailey Cunningham added 11. Lucy Frary led Edwards-Knox (6-2) with 12 points.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 52, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 30
Emma Schiavone produced 15 points to send the Flyers past the Panthers (0-5) in a nonleague game at Norwood.
Kylee Kellison added 12 points for Norwood-Norfolk (5-3).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 57, COLTON-PIERREPONT 34
Emma Plumley supplied 24 points for the Yellowjackets (5-3) in a nonleague win over the Colts in Madrid.
Lily LaMere scored 11 points for Madrid-Waddington. Alexus Cuthbert led Colton-Pierrepont (3-6) with 16 points.
OFA 62, LISBON 38
Emily Farrand finished with 22 points and Gabrielle Morley added 21 as the Blue Devils beat the Golden Knights in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Grace Smith scored 13 points for Lisbon (1-8) against Ogdensburg Free Academy (5-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.