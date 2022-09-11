BEAVER FALLS — Leonardo Rodrigues scored four goals and assisted on another and Gianni Razelli tallied four goals to fuel Immaculate Heart Central’s boys soccer team to a 10-3 triumph over Beaver River on Saturday in a Frontier League “C” Division game.
Bernardo Tomazini recorded a goal and an assist for the Cavaliers (2-0) and Dale Foote scored a goal.
Ayden Moser scored a pair of goals for the Beavers (0-2, 0-1), and Jed Zehr contributed a goal and an assist.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Chase Waite contributed a goal and an assist and Carter Stone also scored as South Jefferson blanked General Brown in a “B” Division game at Adams.
James King added an assist on Waite’s goal. Evan Widrick made six saves in the shutout for the Spartans (3-0-1, 2-0-0) against the Lions (2-2, 1-1).
LYME 8, ALEXANDRIA 1
Aiden Linkroum struck for three goals and three assists, and Derek Radley totaled two goals and three assists as Lyme rolled past Alexandria in a “D” Division game at Alexandria Bay.
Jonny LaFontaine, Ethan O’Brien and Logan McDonald each contributed a goal for the Lakers (2-0). O’Brien made three saves in goal.
Mason Savage scored for Alexandria (1-1).
COPENHAGEN 3, LAFARGEVILLE 0
Goalkeeper Hayden McAtee made seven saves to record the shutout as the Golden Knights beat the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Chase Nevills, Kaden Tiberand and Aydan Sheitz each scored a goal and Landon Sullivan assisted on a pair of goals for Copenhagen (2-1).
Robbie Hellings finished with 12 saves for LaFargeville (1-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Kayden Gordinier and Owen McNett each scored a pair of goals as the Panthers blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Goalie Cayden Randall made seven saves for Belleville Henderson (1-1-1).
Ryan Hunt finished with 12 stops for Sackets Harbor (0-3).
CARTHAGE 2, HARRISVILLE 0
Gage Marino tallied a goal and an assist as the Comets blanked the host Pirates on the final day of the Harrisville Tournament.
Emmanuel Dolo tallied a goal and goalie Deveraux Watson made four saves for Carthage (5-1).
On Friday, Matthew Mapes scored a pair of goals and Grant Gilman recorded a pair of assists as Carthage defeated Edwards-Knox, 6-1, in the first round of the tournament.
UTICA PROCTOR 1, WATERTOWN 0
Siidahmed Somow scored the game’s lone goal in the 35th minute as the Raiders edged the Cyclones in a nonleague game in Utica.
Goalie Asim Gacic made five saves for Utica Proctor (4-1). Devin Connell finished with six saves for Watertown (2-2).
GIRLS SOCCER
IMMACULATE HEART 3, LAKE GEORGE 1
Kat Probst recorded a hat trick as the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in a nonleague game at Shenendehowa.
Keely Cooney made nine saves for Immaculate Heart Central (2-1), which rebounded from a 3-2 Saturday loss to AuSable Valley.
SOUTH LEWIS 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Leah Greene and Aleigha Hill each scored a goal each as the Falcons defeated the Cougars to win the title game of the Harrisville Tournament.
DERUYTER 3, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Molly Amidon scored a pair of goals to spark the Rockets (2-1) past the Patriots in the consolation game of the DeRuyter tournament in DeRuyter.
Peyton Britton and Kendell Bisbort each scored a goal each for Sackets Harbor (0-3).
LOWVILLE 5, CARTHAGE 0
Taci Smith scored a pair of goals and Mia Hanselman assisted on two as Lowville blanked Carthage in a FL crossover game Friday in Lowville.
Alexa Brouty, Tai Nortz and Peyton Cole each added goals for the Red Raiders (3-0, 2-0).
McKayla Gibeau stopped 15 shots for Carthage (0-3, 0-2).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS 4TH AT VVS
Norwood-Norfolk junior Dominic Fiacco finished in second place in the Varsity 4 race to help the Flyers finish fourth as a team to highlight area runners at the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational, the site of this year’s state tournament.
Fiacco finished in a time of 17 minutes, 54.4 seconds, good for 42nd overall across all boys divisions. The Flyers’ Anthony Fiacco placed ninth.
South Lewis was sixth in the Varsity 2 race with MacCoy Maciejko and Mitchell Domagala placing 26th and 27th, respectively, for the Falcons. Beaver River finished seventh in the Varsity 3 race as junior Connor Zehr took 10th in 17:45.0, the top north country time and 36th overall.
Freshman Sam Demarco finished 37th for Watertown in the Varsity 5 race as the Cyclones placed eighth. Hector Ramos of Indian River finished 34th as the Warriors were ninth in the Varsity 6 race. Spencer Purvis of South Jefferson led the Spartans’ 10th-place showing in the Varsity 1 race with a 45th-place finish.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS WIN AT VVS
Senior Sharon Colbert took second place in 20:25.5 in the Varsity 2 race to help pace Norwood-Norfolk to victory at the VVS Invitational.
Flyers teammate Madison Carista followed in fourth place in 21:39.2 and the Flyers’ Allie Snell was 15th and Rachel Hewey 18th. The Flyers edged West Genesee 68-70 for the title.
Junior Brynn Bernard led an incomplete South Lewis squad with a fourth-place finish in the Varsity 2 race in 20:16.8. Her time was good for 16th across all races for the best showing among area runners. Mallory Kraeger finished ninth for the Falcons.
In the Varsity 1 race, South Jefferson eighth-grader Annabelle Renzi finished 18th to lead her team to a seventh-place finish. Spartans freshman Carley Worden was 20th.
Eighth-grader Greta Kuhl led a fourth-place Beaver River team in the Varsity 3 race with a 20th-place finish. Watertown eighth-grader Malia Netto took sixth and Katelyn Davis was ninth in the Varsity 5 race as the Cyclones placed fifth overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.