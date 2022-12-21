DEXTER — Tucker Rosbrook scored 25 points and hauled in 14 rebounds as General Brown’s boys basketball team outlasted South Jefferson, 65-63, on Wednesday night to win a Frontier League “B” Division game.
Luke Heller contributed 15 points for the Lions, who improve to 4-1 overall, including 3-0 in the league.
Curtis Staie and Evan Widrick each scored 15 points for the Spartans (2-4), Bobby Piddock supplied 13 points and nine rebounds, and Nolan Widrick finished with 11 points.
CARTHAGE 72, INDIAN RIVER 31
Trenton Walker scored a game-high 25 points to pace the Comets to victory over the Warriors in a FL “A” Division in Carthage.
Kalel Tevaga supplied 13 points for Carthage (5-1, 3-1) and Makiah Johnson finished with 10 points.
Tim Hardy scored 17 points to lead Indian River.
SANDY CREEK 45, IMMACULATE HEART 42
Hudson Hunt scored 15 points and Cameron Hathway generated 11 points as the Comets defeated the Cavaliers in a nonleague game at Sandy Creek.
Mason Ennist supplied nine rebounds and 14 rebounds for Sandy Creek (4-3) against Immaculate Heart Central (1-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 72, SOUTH JEFFERSON 25
Kori Nichols scored 26 points to pace the Lions to an interdivisional triumph over the Spartans in Adams.
Leah Ferris contributed 12 points and Ainsley Fuller finished with 10 points for General Brown (6-0) against South Jefferson (0-6).
GOUVERNEUR 44, MASSENA 39
Meredith Bush scored 10 points to lead a balanced effort as the Central Division-leading Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) defeated the Red Raiders in an Northern Athletic Conference game at Gouverneur.
Meghan Firnstein scored a game-high 17 points for Massena (2-3, 2-1), and Chyler Richards finished with 10 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Bayley Rochefort scored a shorthanded goal and assisted on two others to pace the Red Raiders past the Larries in an NAC game at Massena,
Thomas Eggleston contributed a goal and an assist for Massena (5-2, 2-0) and goalie Jake Lindstad finished with 14 saves to record the win.
Zach Strawser made 52 saves for St. Lawrence Central (0-3, 0-2).
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 66, COPENHAGEN 10
Shay Sinitiere delivered Carthage’s lone nonforfeit victory with a pin in 52 seconds at 132 pounds to highlight the Comets’ win over the Golden Knights in Carthage.
Copenhagen (0-2) recorded technical fall wins from Chase Nevills (126) and Tevian Camper (152).
Carthage improved to 3-0.
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 36, GENERAL BROWN 33
Lucas Edgar (138-pound weight class) and Parker Kohlbach (145) each won by pin to propel South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (1-1) to victory over visiting General Brown in a “B” Division match.
Zoey Jewett (102), Dylan Munk (132), Cael Buckley (172), Tristan Jarvie (189) and Sheamus Devine (215) each won by fall for General Brown (5-2, 1-1).
Also in the Frontier League, Indian River defeated Watertown, 66-6.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Maddy Moore totaled 11 service points, including two aces, as well as three kills, 12 assists and eight digs as the Warriors swept the Lions in a FL interdivisional match.
Sydney Carbone tallied seven service points, including four aces, and nine kills and seven digs for Indian River, which won the match, 25-20, 25-15, 25-11.
Also for the Warriors, Ryleigh Fleming chipped in with 12 service points, including six aces, and six digs and JayLynn Robinson contributed three kills and two aces.
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Mia Hathway totaled six aces, 11 kills, 19 assists and eight digs as the Comets swept the Vikings in a “C” Division match on Wednesday night.
Elizabeth Glazier tallied eight aces, 13 kills, three blocks and 10 digs and Maiya Hathway finished with 13 service points, including three aces, three kills and six digs for Sandy Creek (3-2), which won the match, 25-17, 25-23 and 25-20.
LOWVILLE 3, WATERTOWN 1
The Red Raiders prevailed over the Cyclones in a FL crossover match at Watertown, winning by scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-19.
For Watertown, Makayla Rocha led the way with 26 service points and 19 digs, Kate Ciscell added 15 points, Adele Lanphear contributed 12 digs and 11 points, while Augusta Boomhower chipped in 15 assists and eight digs.
