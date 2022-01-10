DEXTER — Tucker Rosbrook scored 18 points as the General Brown boys basketball team defeated South Jefferson, 59-43, in a Frontier League “B” Division game Monday night.
Kacy Lennox and Aiden McManaman each contributed 10 points for the Lions (5-1).
Curtis Staie was the game’s high-scorer with 21 points and William Littell posted 11 points for the Spartans (4-4, 3-3).
WATERTOWN 63, CARTHAGE 28
Joel Davis netted 16 points and seven rebounds as the host Cyclones downed the Comets in an “A” Division game.
Patrick Duah added 11 points for Watertown (3-6, 2-2).
Caleb Ashlaw scored seven points for Carthage (4-5, 2-3).
BEAVER RIVER 69, LYME 34
Lucas Roes racked up 24 points as the Beavers topped the Indians (1-7) in a crossover matchup at Beaver Falls.
Kade Schneider posted 15 points for Beaver River (5-3, 5-2).
COPENHAGEN 53, HAMMOND 39
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor paced the Golden Knights with 20 points in a nonleague victory over the Red Devils at Copenhagen.
Hayden McAtee notched 16 points for Copenhagen (8-3).
Logan Jones scored 15 points for Hammond (0-8).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 78, IHC 38
Jackie Piddock poured in 38 points, including six 3-point field goals, as the Spartans beat the host Cavaliers (4-5, 3-5) in a FL crossover game.
Savannah Hodges logged 20 points for South Jefferson (7-4, 5-2).
HEUVELTON 62, LISBON 15
Allison Trathen accumulated 15 points as the Bulldogs beat the Golden Knights (4-5, 2-3) in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game at Lisbon.
Katie Cunningham recorded 11 points for Heuvelton (12-2, 7-0).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 46, COLTON-PIERREPONT 36
Kylee Kellison scored 13 points as the Flyers defeated the Colts in an NAC East matchup at Norwood.
Caryn Perretta chipped in six points for Norwood-Norfolk (6-4, 4-1).
Kiana Hogle led all scorers with 18 points for Colton-Pierrepont (6-3, 3-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
CANTON 4, MASSENA 3
Anna Hoose scored 11 minutes, 24 seconds into the third period as the Golden Bears rallied past the Red Raiders in a Section 10 game at Canton.
Eliza Creurer picked up a goal and an assist for Canton (5-3, 4-1), which rallied for a pair of goals in the third period.
Brooke Terry netted a pair of goals for Massena (8-2-1, 3-1-0).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER TOP D-I SEED AT DUAL TOURNAMENT
The unbeaten Warriors have earned the top seed in the Division I bracket at the Section 3 Dual Meet championships set for Jan. 18 at Liverpool High School.
Indian River (10-0) will take No. 8 Oswego in the quarterfinals, with the winner taking on either fourth-seeded Cicero-North Syracuse or No. 5 Liverpool in the semifinals. Carthage (3-1) is the No. 6 seed and battles third-seeded Fulton in the quarterfinal round. The winner will square off against second-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt/Christian Brothers Academy in the semifinals.
The final will be Jan. 20 at Cicero-North Syracuse.
LIONS SEEDED FOURTH IN D-II
The Lions (4-3) got the No. 4 seed in Division II slated for Jan. 18 in Ilion at Central Valley Academy.
General Brown will face fifth-seeded Homer (9-2), with the winner taking on the winner top-seeded CVA and No. 8 Mexico/No. 9 Mount Markham in the semifinals. Beaver River (6-3) is seeded 10th and faces seventh-seeded Camden (7-2) in Canastota, with the winner battling No. 2 Holland Patent in the quarterfinals.
The Division II final will be also be at C-NS.
LOWVILLE places FIFTH AT SAMMON Tournament
Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey scored a technical fall in the 118-pound final over Bryce Mosher of Dolgeville as the Red Raiders were fifth in the Leo J. Sammon tournament Saturday in Ilion.
Watertown finished seventh and got division crowns from Jack Clough (160) and Cain Roberts (215). Copenhagen was eighth and picked up titles from Tavian Camper (132) and Adam Ortega (172).
Host CVA won the team crown.
