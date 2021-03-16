DEXTER — Tucker Rosbrook recorded a double-double, scoring 24 points and bringing down 11 rebounds to lead General Brown’s boys basketball team to a 64-58 victory over South Jefferson in a nonleague game on Tuesday.
Nate Heller scored 16 points and recorded six assists for the Lions (4-1).
Evan Widrick knocked down five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points for the Spartans (2-2).
SACKETS HARBOR 76, SOUTH LEWIS 51
Nolan Baker scored a game-high 23 points to spark the Patriots to a nonleague triumph over the Falcons in Sackets Harbor.
Tyler Green contributed 18 points, five rebounds, seven assists and three steals for Sackets Harbor (7-1), and Dominick Sprague chipped in with 17 points.
Ian Anderson scored 18 points to pace South Lewis (5-4) and Patrick Kristoff scored 13 points.
COPENHAGEN 68, CARTHAGE 44
Garrett Tufo scored 18 points and Cody Powis and Lucas Graves each contributed 17 points as the Golden Knights defeated the Comets in a nonleague game in Copenhagen.
Shareef Stokely added 12 points for Copenhagen (3-7), which led 31-25 at halftime and pulled away by outscoring Carthage, 22-15 in the third quarter and 15-4 in the fourth.
Trenton Walker scored 15 points to pace the Comets (1-8), and Ashton Norton contributed 13 points.
SALMON RIVER 43, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 32
Hawi Cook-Francis scored 18 points to send the Shamrocks (2-3) past the Panthers in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Logan Lebehn added 10 points for Salmon River. James Durant and Justin Kennedy each scored 10 for the Panthers (0-3).
MALONE 66, MASSENA 56
Gavin Barse finished with 13 points to send the Huskies (5-1) past the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Massena.
Daimen Poirier scored 13 points. Alejandro-Hosea Sosa scored 12 points and Evan Dumas added 10 points.
Ethan Firnstein scored 18 points for Massena (2-3) and DeShawn Walton added 14.
BOYS HOCKEY
CAZENOVIA 5, IMMACULATE HEART 2
Jack Donlin scored a pair of goals to pace the Lakers past the Cavaliers in a Section 3 game in Watertown.
Michael Avegenhos and Ganon Houghton chipped in with two assists each for Cazenovia and goalie Cy McCrink made 14 saves to record the win.
Jayden Romig and Luc Lafex each scored a goal and goalie Tieler Friedline made 26 saves for Immaculate Heart Central, which finishes its season at 2-2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 10, MASSENA 2
Sophie Compeau and Anna Nelson both scored two goals and added two assists as the Sandstoners (5-0) beat the Red Raiders in Massena.
Keely Towne and Kennedy Emerson each scored two goals and added an assist.
Brooke Terry and Chanel Thompson scored for Massena (2-1).
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Sydney O’Melia totaled five aces, seven kills and 16 assists as the Warriors swept the Spartans in a nonleague match in Philadelphia.
Zoe Cruz contributed five aces, four kills and 12 digs, and Madison Bigelow tallied eight kills for Indian River (1-4), which prevailed 25-15, 25-10 and 25-17.
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Maiya Hathaway totaled 26 assists, five aces and nine digs to pace the Comets to victory over the Falcons in a nonleague match in Sandy Creek.
Sarah Balcom contributed 17 kills, two blocks and seven digs and Maddy Lamica chipped in with seven kills and six digs for Sandy Creek (5-0), which won the match, 25-12, 26-24 and 25-22.
Leah Greene recorded 17 digs for South Lewis (5-3) and Lauren McGuire totaled seven kills and Madelyn Hoffman finished with five service points, including three aces, as well as two kills and 12 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.