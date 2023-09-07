SACKETS HARBOR — Ethan Tracy scored the deciding goal on an unassisted effort in the 52nd minute as Sackets Harbor’s boys soccer team rallied to defeat Belleville Henderson, 3-2, on Wednesday in both the Frontier League and season opener for both teams.
Spencer Oliva scored on a penalty kick to begin the comeback for the Patriots and followed with the tying goal, which was assisted by Austin Griner.
Owen McNett tallied a goal and an assist and Cameron Hodge scored a goal for the Panthers, who had built a 2-0 advantage in the first half.
Peyton Matuszczk tallied the deciding goal in the 85th minute, with Trey Smith assisting, as the Red Raiders edged the Comets in the Frontier League opener for both teams.
Jayden Bagley scored an unassisted goal for Lowville (2-0, 1-0) and goalie Isaiah Spence finished with two saves.
Gage Marino contributed an unassisted goal for Carthage (1-1, 0-1) and Deveraux Watson made eight stops.
COPENHAGEN 5, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Logan Jordal generated three goals as the Golden Knights defeated the Red Knights in the Frontier League opener for both teams in Copenhagen.
Caden Miller contributed a pair of goals for Copenhagen (2-1, 1-0) and goalie Aydan Sheitz made five saves and was credited with an assist.
Edwin Moore finished with 11 saves for LaFargeville (0-1).
In other Frontier League play, South Lewis defeated Beaver River, 3-0.
Beavers goalie Galen Johnson made 11 saves for the Beavers (0-2, 0-1) against the Falcons (1-1, 1-0).
Ryan Jones scored a pair of goals and assisted on another, including converting on a penalty kick, as the Golden Bears blanked the Sandstoners in the Northern Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Goalie Jack Ames only had to make two saves to register the shutout for Canton (1-2, 1-0).
Seth Coates finished with eight saves for Potsdam (1-2, 0-1).
Salvatore Peretta generated four goals as the Red Raiders defeated the Wildcats in an NAC game played in Massena.
Camron Francis chipped in with a goal and an assist for Massena (2-1, 1-0) against Gouverneur (0-3, 0-2).
Lily Gillette scored two goals and assisted on two others as the Red Raiders blanked the Comets in the Frontier League opener for both teams.
Mia Hanselman tallied two goals, Tai Nortz chipped in with a goal and two assists for Lowville (1-0) and goalie Samantha Reynolds was only required to make two saves to record the shutout.
Alana Ault finished with 10 saves for Carthage (1-1, 0-1).
