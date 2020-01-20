COLTON — One second- half run overcame another as St. Regis Falls outscored Colton-Pierrepont, 42-33, in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division girls basketball game Monday.
Kaitlyn Arcadi struck for a game-high 16 points as the Saints (5-4 overall, 4-2 division) worked their way to a 24-13 halftime lead.
They then countered a 12-2 third-quarter surge by the Colts (4-8, 3-5) with a decisive 18-8 spurt in the fourth.
Calista Fraser contributed 11 points toward the winning effort followed by Leah Walker with six and Leah Wheeler with five.
C-P was paced by Alexus Cuthbert with 10 points followed by Kiana Hogle with eight and Autumn Erwin with six.
The Colts are slated to play an interdivisional game at Salmon River Central on Thursday at 6 p.m.
n In nonleague action, Madrid-Waddington hosted Immaculate Heart Central, and Canton played at the Bishop Grimes tournament. Two other matchups were postponed. The interdivisional game pitting Malone at Hammond was moved to Feb. 1, while no date was announced for the West Division game between Harrisville and Edwards-Knox.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 60, IMMACULATE HEART 35
Hannah Malbouf led IHC (7-5, 2-4) in scoring with 24 points at the Bishop Grimes tournament.
n Cardinal O’Hara defeated Canton, 76-50, in the Cardinal O’Hara Tournament as well.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 77, BRUSHTON MOIRA 70
Brennan Harmer scored 29 points for Madrid-Waddington in its Section 10 victory over Brushton-Moira in Brushton.
Trent Lashua had 20 points for the Yellowjackets (10-3, 6-1), while Logan Bassett led Brushton-Moira (8-4, 5-3) with 23 points.
HARRISVILLE 86, HAMMOND 54
Adam Szlamczyski led Harrisville in scoring with 22 points as the Pirates defeated Hammond in a Section 10 game in Harrisville.
Jadon Sullivan and Will Taylor scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Pirates (9-3, 7-0).
Nate Jewett had a game-high 29 points for Hammond (1-11, 1-7).
n The Alexandria Central at Parishville-Hopkinton boys nonconference game was postponed. No makeup date was announced.
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, WHITESBORO 1
Bayleigh Woodard supplied 28 assists and 10 digs in the Cyclones’ four-set nonleague victory over Whitesboro in Whitesboro.
Watertown (7-6, 5-6) defeated the Warriors 20-25, 27-25, 25-18 and 25-18. Sarah Kilburn finished with 11 kills and 18 points, and Tiffany Russell generated 11 kills and 10 digs.
BOYS HOCKEY
FULTON 5, IMMACULATE HEART 0
Derek Schumaker netted two goals and an assist for Fulton in a Section 3 Division I victory over Immaculate Heart in Fulton.
Freddy White also contributed a goal and three assists for Fulton (4-5-2).
Colton Young was in net for the Cavaliers (3-10), finishing with 28 saves.
