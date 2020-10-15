GOUVERNEUR — Torie Salisbury scored with five seconds left to give the Gouverneur girls soccer team a 2-1 win over Malone in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
Holly Barton scored the first goal of the game for the Wildcats (2-0 overall and division). Laney Smith assisted on both goals.
Ryleigh McCauley scored for the Huskies (1-1).
CANTON 3, SALMON RIVER 0
Bree Rogers made four saves and Emily Wentworth added three as the Golden Bears shut out the Shamrocks (1-1, 0-1) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Esther Shipman, Etta Coburn and Hannah Reed scored for Canton (1-0).
HEUVELTON 2, HARRISVILLE 0
Chasity Johnson scored a goal and assisted on a goal from Molly Williams to send the Bulldogs past the Pirates (1-1) in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Emma Lafaver made one save for Heuvelton (1-1).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Keely Ashley scored twice, including a game-winning penalty kick in the 69th minute, to send the Flyers (1-1) past the Demons in a West Division contest in DeKalb Junction.
Emma Wells also scored for Norwood-Norfolk. Audrianna Tehonica scored both goals for the Demons (0-2).
LISBON 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Grace Smith made five saves to send the Golden Knights past the Green Rockets (1-1) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Emily Jordan scored off a pass from Ava Murphy in the second half for Lisbon (1-0).
CHATEAUGAY 2, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2 (OT)
Kelly Bloom scored both goals for the Panthers (0-1-1), including the game-tying goal in the 54th minute, in an East Division tie against the Bulldogs in Parishville.
Olivia Cook and Ali Johnston scored for Chateaugay (1-0-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 2, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Kendall LaMora made two saves as the Colts shut out the Larries (1-1) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Abeni Payne and Alexus Cuthbert scored for Colton-Pierrepont (2-0).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Hailee Blair scored in the first half and Laney Tiernan scored in the second half to send the Yellowjackets past the Panthers (0-2, 0-1) in an East Division game in Madrid.
Alaina Armstrong made 13 saves for the Yellowjackets (1-1).
BOYS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Jon McGrath scored twice as the Red Raiders rallied for a season-opening Frontier League victory at Turin.
Jeramie Lehmann added a goal and Colton Simpson made seven saves for Lowville (1-0).
Cameron Evans and Jacob Worden each scored goals for South Lewis (0-1) while Parker Kristoff stopped 13 shots.
HEUVELTON 1, HARRISVILLE 0
Jordan Sawyer scored in the 77th minute to lead Bulldogs past the Pirates (0-2) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Jed Crawford made three saves for Heuvelton (2-0).
LISBON 3, MORRISTOWN 1
Isaac LaRock, Chase Jacobs and Teagan Jordan scored for the Golden Knights (1-0) in a West Division win over the Green Rockets in Morristown.
Tristan Simmons scored for Morristown (1-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 1
Graham Hill provided two goals as the Yellowjackets defeated the Panthers (0-1) in an East Division game in Brushton.
Kyle Stoner, Kaden Kingston and Drew Harmer also scored for Madrid-Waddington (2-0).
Edmund Collins scored for Brushton-Moira.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, CHATEAUGAY 0
Caleb Knowles stopped two shots as the Panthers shut out the Bulldogs (0-2) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Avery Zenger scored twice for Parishville-Hopkinton (2-0). Peyton Snell, Brandon Wilkes and Stuart Ayers added goals for Parishville-Hopkinton.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Teddy Farns scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute to send the Colts past the Larries (0-2) in an East Division contest in South Colton.
Harlee Besio made one save for Colton-Pierrepont (1-1).
MALONE 12, GOUVERNEUR 2
Trent King scored three goals to lead the Huskies (1-1) past the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Malone.
Ryan Johnston scored two goals with two assists for Malone. Hans Schumacher added two goals with an assist and Ben Monette also scored two goals for Malone.
Tyler Snell, Jacob Lewis and Evan Miller added goals.
Kyle Gaumes and Ethan Fitzgerald scored for the Wildcats (0-2).
