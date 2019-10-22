MASSENA — Ethan Moulton made two saves in the first half and John Miller added four in the second half to help the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Massena (2-7-1 overall, 1-6-3 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Tuesday.
Jared Showen scored the first goal for Salmon River (10-6, 7-4) and Khyler Johnson added a second.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 0, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0 (OT)
Aiden Knight stopped eight shots to help the Colts (9-5-1, 8-5-1) to a scoreless tie with Parishville-Hopkinton in an East Division game in South Colton.
Caleb Knowles made three saves for the Panthers (12-2-2, 11-1-2).
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HEUVELTON 1
Tyler Scott scored the game-winning goal for the Cougars in a West Division win over Heuvelton at Potsdam High School.
Thorne VanBrocklin also scored for the Cougars.
Dustin Dodd scored on a penalty kick for the Bulldogs (3-13, 1-11).
LISBON 10, GOUVERNEUR 0
Karter Jordan scored three goals for the Golden Knights (15-0) in a nonleague win over Gouverneur in Lisbon.
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 4, HERMON-DEKALB 4 (OT)
Makenna Smith scored the game-tying goal in the 74th minute as the Demons (6-9-1, 5-6-1) tied the Golden Knights in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction that featured seven second-half goals.
Smith also scored earlier in the game for Hermon-DeKalb. Hillary Jones and Kailey Hernandez scored the other goals for the Demons.
Emily Jordan scored three goals for the Golden Knights (8-6-2, 4-6-2) and Ava Murphey provided the other goal for Lisbon.
MORRISTOWN 2, ST. REGIS FALLS 2 (OT)
Carly Piercey scored in the 77th minute to give Morristown (3-9-3) a tie in a nonleague game in St. Regis Falls.
Piercey also assisted on a goal from Hailey Ward.
Reina Boyea and Emily Arcadi scored for the Saints (3-12-1).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
POTSDAM MOVES TO SECOND
Isabella Shatraw was the individual winner for the Sandstoners (8-1), who beat Canton 24-31 and Gouverneur 22-35 to sweep a double-dual meet in Potsdam. The Sandstoners finished in second place in the NAC.
Canton (7-2), led by a second-place finish from Arianna Whittaker, defeated Gouverneur 27-29 to take third place and the Wildcats (6-3) finished fourth.
FLYERS WIN TITLE
Maddie Dinneen, Sharon Colbert and Rachel Hewey took the top three spots as host Norwood-Norfolk (9-0) defeated Brushton-Moira, Massena and Tupper Lake by 15-50 scores in a double-dual meet.
Brushton-Moira (1-5-3), Massena (0-5-4) and Tupper Lake (0-5-4) were incomplete teams.
MALONE SWEEPS
Bethany Poirier finished first as Malone (5-4) defeated OFA 15-50 and host Salmon River 15-50 in a double-dual meet in Fort Covington.
Elexis Beaulieu was second for the Blue Devils (0-5-4) and Emily Wells was third for the Shamrocks (0-6-3).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
CANTON SWEEPS
Nick Lyndaker won for Canton (7-2) as the Golden Bears defeated Gouverneur 20-41 and host Potsdam 27-29 in a double-dual meet. Potsdam added a 20-41 win over the Wildcats (4-5).
The results leave Canton, Potsdam and Malone tied for second place in the final NAC standings.
Sylvain Foisy finished second to lead the Sandstoners (7-2).
SOCHIA LEADS FLYERS
Levi Sochia finished in first place as Norwood-Norfolk (9-0) clinched the NAC title with a 15-50 win over Brushton-Moira (2-6) as well as 15-50 wins over Massena and Tupper Lake (0-7-2) in a meet in Norwood.
Laeton Colbert was second for the Flyers and Clayton Reed third.
Brushton-Moira added a 19-38 win over Massena (6-5-1).
HUSKIES SWEEP
Dylan Perry finished first as Malone (7-2) defeated OFA 15-50 and Salmon River 21-40 in a double-dual meet in Fort Covington.
Xavier Collins was second for the Shamrocks (3-6), who added a 15-50 win over OFA (0-8-1).
SWIMMING
CANTON 113, GOUVERNEUR 55
Emily Wentworth won the 50 and 100 freestyles as the Golden Bears (10-0) won their 103rd straight meet against NAC teams, defeating Gouverneur in Canton.
Hailey Morrissiey won the 200 freestyle and 200 individual medley for the Wildcats (4-6, 4-4).
MALONE 48, ST. LAWRENCE 46
Liz Bartenslager won the 200 and 500 freestyles to help the Huskies (7-2, 7-1) edge St. Lawrence Central in a meet in Malone.
Emily Lantry led the Larries (9-2, 8-2) with wins in the 50 and 100 freestyles.
OFA 90, POTSDAM 79
First-place finishes in the 200 and 500 freestyles by Myah Myers sent the Blue Devils (3-6) past Potsdam in a meet in Ogdensburg.
Sina Lufkin won the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley for the Sandstoners (2-6).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, POTSDAM 0
Sydney Lorenc supplied 14 kills and Grace Franklin added 14 points as the Golden Bears (9-4, 4-3) won a West Division match against Potsdam in Canton.
Hannah Hughes scored 10 points for the Sandstoners (12-2, 5-2).
OFA 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Emily Farrand scored nine points and supplied 10 kills as the Blue Devils (11-2, 7-1) produced a 25-14, 25-12, 25-21 win over Madrid-Waddington in a West Division match in Ogdensburg.
Marissa Hawkins led the Yellowjackets (3-10, 2-5) with 27 digs.
MASSENA 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Tsiakoseriio David scored 14 points and added 10 kills as Massena picked up a 19-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-23 win over the Shamrocks (10-4, 7-2) in an East Division match in Fort Covington.
Delaney Durant produced 14 kills and Olivia Morrell added 10 points and 17 assists for Massena (10-3, 7-2).
CHATEAUGAY 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Ayana Adams scored 15 points and added 10 kills as the Bulldogs (9-5, 7-2) picked up a 25-22, 25-13, 25-10 sweep of Brushton-Moira in an East Division match in Chateaugay.
Brynn LaPage scored four points for the Panthers (0-15, 0-9).
