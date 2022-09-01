CHAMPLAIN — Rick Chatland scored off a pass from Caiden Cartier in the 18th minute to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Northern Adirondack in a semifinal of the Frank Dumas Memorial Tournament at Northeastern Clinton on Thursday.
The Shamrock face the host school in the championship game at 5 today.
Ryan Bouchey made three saves for the shutout.
Northeastern Clinton beat Malone 5-0 in the other semifinal.
The Golden Bears tied Chazy in a semifinal of the Chazy Tournament but lost the shootout 3-2.
HEUVELTON 5, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Jake Venette scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs shut out Norwood-Norfolk in a semifinal of the Gerald Cring Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Chris Ashlaw scored one goal with two assists for Heuvelton. Dylan Carpenter and Brandon Pray also scored.
Tyler Sovie scored three goals to lead the Blue Devils past Morristown in the second semifinal.
Dylan Irvine scored twice.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 1, CHITTENANGO 1 (OT)
After two scoreless overtime periods, the Spartans (1-0-1) edged the host Bears (1-0-1) on penalty kicks to win the Chittenango Tournament.
James King scored in regulation, with Nolan Widrick assisting, for South Jefferson.
GOUVERNEUR 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Niciara House-Bowman scored goals in the ninth and 70th minutes to send the Wildcats past the Shamrocks in a semifinal of the John Jeffers Tournament at Potsdam High School.
It was also an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game.
Gouverneur will face Potsdam in the championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, while Salmon River plays Norwood-Norfolk in the consolation game at 9 a.m.
Liz Riutta made nine saves for Gouverneur.
POTSDAM 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Dani Emerson assisted on both goals as the Sandstoners shut out Norwood-Norfolk in the other Jeffers semifinal.
Emma Brosell scored in the first half and Lindy Betrus scored in the second for Potsdam.
PULASKI 0, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0 (OT)
The Vikings and Blue Devils battled to a scoreless tie in a nonleague game in Clayton that was also the season opener for both teams.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 100, INDIAN RIVER 75
Eliza Nicol (200-yard freestyle, 500 freestyle), Aurora Jarvie (200 individual medley, 100 freestyle) and Ava Burns (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) each won two individual events as the host Spartans topped the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet that was also the season opener for both teams.
