CHAMPLAIN — Rick Chatland scored off a pass from Caiden Cartier in the 18th minute to lead the Salmon River boys soccer team to a 1-0 win over Northern Adirondack in a semifinal of the Frank Dumas Memorial Tournament at Northeastern Clinton on Thursday.

The Shamrock face the host school in the championship game at 5 today.

