CANTON — The Salmon River boys lacrosse team waited about 10 months for another chance to play Canton after losing the Section 10 Class C/D championship to the Golden Bears last spring.
Salmon River didn’t waste much time, building a four-goal lead early and cruising to a 13-4 win in an Northern Athletic Conference game Thursday at a windy, rainy Canton High School.
“It was kind of big for us,” Shamrocks coach Jim Barnes said. “They beat us in the (Section 10) final, so not to say it was marked on the calendar, but any time you can beat Canton it’s a big deal. They played tough.
“Offensively, I think we finally hit our stride and the defense is playing very well the last few games. We have a great goalie. All phases of the game were on.”
Hawi Francis started the run for the Shamrocks (3-0 overall and division) scoring the first goal of the game just 3 minutes, 23 seconds into the game.
“I feel like we had a very strong (first) quarter and moved the ball well offensively,” Francis said. “We started out fast-paced and the defense played well. We play unselfish lacrosse and we kept on moving the ball. We moved the ball well enough (and) it went in the back of the net a lot of times. It meant a lot because these guys got us in the Section 10 championship, so we have something to prove this year.”
Crayton Cree scored three minutes later, followed by goals from Warren Oakes and Kyden Burns to put the Shamrocks up 4-0 after one quarter.
Canton (3-2, 3-1) stopped the skid 45 seconds into the second quarter with a goal from Josh Aldous.
But Salmon River answered with two goals 30 seconds apart from Francis and Oakes to extend the lead to 6-1, then Burns struck again to make it 7-1.
Canton, which was outshot 22-9 in the first half, scored two straight goals on shots from Kaden Baxter and Nolan Bombard to cut the deficit to 7-3.
“I think we have a lot of things to change (before the next matchup),” Canton coach Jeffrey Meyers said. “We know what they bring, they are a quality team and well-coached. We just need to play as a team.
“I always look at every season as a new season, it’s mostly a new group of kids. You look at it with the kids you have and try to do the best you can and hope at the end of the season you have a chance to win a title.”
Alex Delormier scored the final goal of the first half to give Salmon River an 8-3 lead.
The Shamrocks started strong in the second half as well with two more goals from Burns, who finished with four goals and two assists, to extend the lead to 10-3.
“It’s my first year playing, so I’m trying to bring it up,” Burns said. “I’ve been playing (box lacrosse) a lot. I’m trying to bring my name up and score for the team. It means a lot to us. We call ourselves brothers and we’ve been playing lacrosse for years with each other. We have a good coach and he really pushes us to win Section 10.”
Canton responded with a goal from Jonney McLear with 57.5 seconds left in the third quarter. That would be the last goal of the game for the Golden Bears as Salmon River’s defense, led by goalie Saka Thompson, limited Canton’s chances.
“I think we were doing really well today,” Thompson said. “We like do a press and get possessions, possessions usually wins games.”
The Shamrocks picked up a goal from Kade Herne midway through the fourth quarter and then Francis, who finished with four goals and two assists, closed out the scoring with the final two goals of the game.
BASEBALL
CANTON 14, CARTHAGE 3
The Golden Bears scored 13 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Carthage (1-2) in a nonleague game at Canton.
Scotty Ahlfeld doubled twice for Canton (2-1) in the 13-run inning. Sam Roiger also supplied two hits.
Eric Zuhlsdorf struck out six and allowed only two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.