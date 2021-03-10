Times Staff Report
FORT COVINGTON — Connor Dishaw scored an empty-net goal with 4 minutes, 59 seconds to thwart Norwood-Norfolk as Salmon River won a nonleague boys hockey game, 2-0, Wednesday.
The Shamrocks (4-0) had held a 1-0 lead since 10:22 into the game on Jared Showen’s goal off an assist from Evan Collette against Norwood-Norfolk (3-1).
MALONE 12, TUPPER LAKE 6
The Huskies broke open a tight game with seven goals in the third period to capture the nonleague game against Tupper Lake in Malone.
Trent King and Logan Spaulding each scored four goals for Malone en route to the team’s first win of the season. King added two assists and Spaulding one.
Edmund Collins contributed a goal and four assists for Malone (1-2). Dominic St. Hilaire added a goal and two assists. Seth Lockwood and Nolan Wood also scored.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 9, SALMON RIVER 2
Kennedy Emerson registered five assists as Potsdam scored all of its goals in the first two periods en route to the nonleague win over Salmon River in Potsdam.
Elly Gamble and Karley Green each scored twice and Sophie Compeau added a goal and two assists for Potsdam (3-0). Anna Nelson and Sophie Lauzon each scored and assisted once and Keegan McGaheran supplied two assists. Adalee DiMarco and Madison Weaver each contributed a goal. The Sandstoners’ Madelyn Tessier and Ava Johnson combined on 19 saves.
Brycelan Sunday and Emma Ramson each scored for Salmon River (0-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HARRISVILLE 70, HAMMOND 27
Nate Schmitt’s 23 points carried the Pirates to a decisive road victory over the Red Devils in Hammond.
Ben Taylor and Deagan Carr each scored 10 points for the Pirates.
Hammond (0-3) received seven points from Kennon Gardner and six from Logan Jones.
FULTON 71, SANDY CREEK 39
Jack Broderick and Marcus Shepard each scored 18 points in Fulton’s victory over Sandy Creek in Sandy Creek.
Fulton (7-0) completed seven 3-pointers, including two from Broderick and two from Gavin Doty.
Taylib Kimball scored 22 points for Sandy Creek (1-7).
MALONE 79, TUPPER LAKE 23
Aiden Decillis scored 17 points as the Huskies downed the Lumberjacks in Malone.
Keegan Monette added 12 points and Daimen Poirier chipped in with 10 points for Malone (3-0).
Elijah Kulzer paced Tupper Lake (1-1) with nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 85, HARRISVILLE 36
Avery Kenyon recorded 24 points to help lead Hammond to a convincing win over Harrisville in Hammond.
Sadey Sprabary put up 12 points while Landree Kenyon scored 10 for the Red Devils (2-0).
Harrisville (3-4) received 21 points from Torie Moore, who knocked down four 3-pointers.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Hailey Miller posted 16 aces and six kills as the Comets swept past the Vikings, 25-8, 25-11, 25-15, in Clayton.
Lizzie Glazier provided nine aces and eight kills, while Maddy Lamica notched seven kills and four aces for Sandy Creek (3-0).
Thousand Islands fell to 0-3.
WATERTOWN 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Sarah Kilburn powered the Cyclones with 20 kills, 20 digs and 17 service points as they rallied from two sets down to defeat the Warriors, 24-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17, at Philadelphia.
Olivia Ritz recorded 12 service points, eight digs and eight kills, and Maria Netto doled out 36 assists for Watertown (2-1).
Sydney O’Melia compiled 15 assists, 14 digs, eight kills and five aces, and Elizabeth Hellings totaled 16 digs, six aces and six kills for Indian River (0-3).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
Lauren Edgar logged 13 assists, eight service points and three aces as the Spartans beat the Lions, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, in Dexter.
McKenzie Burnham contributed nine kills, and Emma Roy tallied six digs for South Jefferson (2-1).
Kalli Loveland supplied eight service points and two aces, while Marriah Washer tacked on 10 digs for General Brown (1-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 3, LOWVILLE 0
Amelia Hoffman generated 24 digs, 12 kills and six service points as the Falcons swept the Red Raiders, 25-11, 25-23, 25-23, in Turin.
Sophia Sabatini racked up 28 service points, 20 assists and six aces, while Lauren McGuire collected 31 digs and nine service points for South Lewis (4-2).
Meredith Lovenduski netted eight assists and six kills, Hannah Gyore accumulated 14 assists and Eliana Bonbrest totaled 11 kills for Lowville (1-5).
