Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — Salmon River utilized three goals in the second period to hold off hard-charging Kennedy Emerson and Potsdam as the Shamrocks captured the Section 10 girls hockey championship game, 4-3, on Saturday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Salmon River (20-0-2 overall) moves on to the state semifinals where it will play Section 3’s Clinton at 6 p.m. Friday at Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid. The winner will play for the championship at 6 p.m. Saturday at the same site.
Hannah Johnson, Olivia Moulton and Makhia Snyder each scored goals in the second period for the Shamrocks.
Emerson responded for Potsdam (15-7) with the game’s next two goals, but Karahkwnhawe White re-established a two-goal Salmon River lead with a goal with 3 minutes, 7 seconds left in the game. Rylee Garrow supplied her second assist of the game on the goal.
Emerson scored again with 1:09 left before Salmon River and goalie Carli Cartier closed it out.
Cartier made 23 saves. Ava Johnson stopped 24 for Potsdam.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 2, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
Drew Mills and Landin McDonald each scored a goal as Ogdensburg Free Academy blanked Northeastern Clinton to win its ninth straight game and claim the Islanders Tournament in Clayton.
Mills broke a scoreless tie with a goal 18 seconds into the second period on an assist from Derek Barr. McDonald scored 2:46 into the third on an assist from Kaleb Spears.
Kelson Hooper made 22 saves for the shutout for the Blue Devils (11-4-1). Northeastern Clinton goalie Ethan Garrand made 27 saves.
In the other tournament game, Bishop Timon beat the tournament host Islanders, 7-4.
In another nonleague game at Lake Placid, Saranac defeated Norwood-Norfolk, 3-2.
WRESTLING
COLD SPRING HARBOR 56, GOUVERNEUR 27
Cold Spring Harbor recorded seven individual victories and added three more via forfeit to defeat Gouverneur in round three of the Division II meet during the state dual meet championships at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
Gouverneur recorded victories from Zoe Griffith (99 pounds), Trayton Tupper (126), Carter Baer (145), Joseph Cummings (152) and Tyler Tupper (182).
BOYS BASKETBALL
MADRID-WADDINGTON 74, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 40
Trent Lashua scored 17 points and Brennan Harmer provided 15 as Madrid-Waddington soared past Parishville-Hopkinton in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Parishville.
Drew Harmer added nine points for the Yellowjackets (13-4, 9-2).
Burt Chevrier scored 14 points for the Panthers (4-11, 3-7)
CHATEAUGAY 70, SETON CATHOLIC 56
Jonah McDonald threw down 42 points, including nine 3-pointers, as No. 1 state-ranked Chateaugay shook off a slow first quarter to beat Seton Catholic in a nonleague game in Plattsburgh.
McDonald added 11 rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Bulldogs (16-0), who trailed 28-18 after a quarter. Walker Martin added 15 points and Lewis Silas scored 11.
Alex Coupal scored 24 points for Seton Catholic (9-6) and Tom Murray added 18.
INDIAN RIVER 67, POTSDAM 46
Sammy Angelo scored 32 points, hitting six 3-pointers for Indian River in its nonleague win over Potsdam in Potsdam.
Michael Frimpong and TJ LaCroix finished with nine and seven points, respectively, for the Warriors (7-6 overall).
Noah Dominy led Potsdam with 17 points (0-17 overall).
MASSENA 63, CARTHAGE 61
Massena edged Carthage in a nonleague game in Carthage thanks to 12 points from Ethan Firnstein and 10 from both Luke Greco and Adam Peets.
The Red Raiders (7-9) sank nine 3-pointers, three from Zach LaBarge who finished with nine points. Christopher McGregor also finished with nine points.
Carthage (6-10) received a 28-point performance from Elijah Whitfield and 20 points from Zion Tevaga.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ST. REGIS FALLS 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 35
Kaitlyn Arcadi scored 23 points as St. Regis Falls used a 25-point second quarter to fuel an NAC East Division victory over Parishville-Hopkinton in Parishville.
Calista Fraser added 11 points and Leah Walker scored 10 for the Saints (8-6, 6-4).
Sydnie Phippen scored 12 points for the Panthers (1-16, 1-9).
CHITTENANGO 54, LOWVILLE 36
Sydney Brown scored 22 points, including six 3-pointers, in Lowville’s nonleague loss to Chittenango in Lowville.
Brown added five rebounds and Emma Dening recorded 10 points for the Red Raiders (14-3).
Chittenango received 16 points from Emily Moon.
BISHOP LUDDEN 60, INDIAN RIVER 48
Amarah Strife produced game-highs of 21 points and four 3-pointers to power Bishop Ludden (9-7) to a nonleague victory over Indian River (7-9) in Syracuse.
Adrien LaMora paced the Warriors with 18 points.
OUR LADY OF MERCY 54, SOUTH JEFFERSON 51
Jackie Piddock scored 32 points as South Jefferson (12-2) lost a close nonleague game to Class AA Our Lady of Mercy at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse.
Katie Whitaker scored 17 points for Mercy.
PULASKI 45, SOUTH LEWIS 30
South Lewis dropped a non league game to Pulaski in Turin despite an 11-point performance from Chloe Hunziker.
Jordan Dorrity recorded eight points for the Falcons (3-14).
n In other nonleague girls action, General Brown defeated Gouverneur 49-46. No details were reported. Immaculate Heart defeated Alexandria 56-26. Bridget Watson scored 11 points for Alexandria. No details were reported for IHC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.