FORT COVINGTON — The Salmon River boys basketball team rallied from a third-quarter deficit to edge Potsdam 47-46 in a Section 10 Class B first-round playoff game Tuesday night.
The No. 4 Shamrocks (7-14 overall) will travel to play top-seeded Ogdensburg Free Academy in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday.
No. 5 Potsdam (1-20) led 39-35 heading into the final quarter but Salmon River went on a 12-2 run to take a lead and held on for the win.
Logan Lebehn led the Shamrocks with 13 points.
Aiden Stickles scored 21 for Potsdam and Noah Dominy added 11.
HEUVELTON 80, MORRISTOWN 46
Braeden Free scored 16 points and Jed Crayford added 15 as the No. 5 Bulldogs defeated the No. 12 Green Rockets in a Class D first-round game in Heuvelton.
Heuvelton (11-10) will face No. 4 Lisbon in a quarterfinal game at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Jed Crayford scored 15 points with Nate Mashaw adding 14 points and Gavin Barney supplying 10.
Kade Marshall led Morristown (3-18) with 18 points and Ashton Colby provided 12.
EDWARDS-KNOX 81, ST. REGIS FALLS 62
Avery Whitford scored 23 points and Tyler Scott and Joe Hart each added 20 as the No. 6 Cougars defeated the No. 11 Saints in a Class D first-round game in Russell.
Edwards-Knox (9-11) will meet No. 3 Hermon-DeKalb in a quarterfinal game at 1 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Canton.
Cameron Rowe added 10 points for the Cougars.
Derek Provost led the Saints (2-17) with 20 points. Coalby Cox supplied 19 points and Cody Reuss scored 10.
HAMMOND 70, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 67 (OT)
Hammond rallied from a 30-11 deficit after the first quarter to upset No. 7 Parishville-Hopkinton (7-14) in overtime in a Class D first-round game in Parishville.
The No. 10 Red Devils (4-15) will meet No. 2 Harrisville, the defending state champion, in a quarterfinal game at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Canton.
Nate Jewett led Hammond with 22 points. Lukas McQueer and Brandon LaRock both scored 15 and Randy Durham added 13.
Peyton Snell paced the Panthers with 23 points and Tanner Rosenbarker and Burt Chevier each scored 14.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 49, TUPPER LAKE 35
Colton-Pierrepont built an 18-7 lead after a quarter and upset No. 8 Tupper Lake (6-15) in a Class D first-round contest at Tupper Lake.
The No. 9 Colts (4-17) face No. 1 Chateaugay in a quarterfinal at 8 p.m. Saturday at SUNY Potsdam.
Aiden Knight scored 16 points and Harlee Besio and Timmy Farns each added 12 for the Colts.
Eli Kulzer scored 12 points for Tupper Lake with Noah Varden adding 10.
INDIAN RIVER 60, GOUVERNEUR 45
Sammy Angelo paced Indian River with 24 points to gain the Warriors a nonleague win over Gouverneur in Philadelphia.
Angelo, a senior, hit four 3-pointers while his teammate Mike Garcia scored 20 points for Indian River (9-9).
The Wildcats (5-15) were led by Brock Cox who had 15 points, followed by Connor Wood who finished with 11 points and three 3-pointers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.