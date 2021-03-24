FORT COVINGTON — The Salmon River boys hockey team ended the season in an impressive manager defeating Tupper Lake 9-0 in a nonleague game Wednesday night.
Salmon River (8-0-1 overall) was the only Section 10 team to finish the season without a loss after outshooting Tupper Lake 85-6. Tupper Lake ends the season with an 0-4 record.
Chase Lewis scored three goals for the Shamrocks. Jared Showen and Evan Collette each scored two goals and Kade Cook and Gavin Cook-Avery also scored goals.
Crayton Cree and Rick Chatland combined for the shutout.
GIRLS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 5, BEEKMANTOWN 2
Myranda Collette scored two goals to send the Shamrocks (4-5) past Beekmantown in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Brycelan Sunday, Jaryn Chubb and Karah White also scored for Salmon River.
Celine Juneau and Brooke Ruest scored for Beekmantown (3-2).
BOYS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 57, LAFARGEVILLE 46
Jacob Fargo tallied 21 points to lead the Panthers to a victory over the Red Knights in LaFargeville.
Braden Fargo contributed 13 points for Belleville Henderson (5-2), while Kyle Moyer scored 11 points. Both players had two steals each.
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 51, TUPPER LAKE 44
James Durant tallied 16 points to send the Panthers (2-4) past the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game in Brushton.
Justin Kennedy added 14 points for Brushton-Moira.
Eli Kulzer and Grant Godin both scored 16 for the Lumberjacks (2-4).
HARRISVILLE 54, EDWARDS-KNOX 37
Nate Schmitt scored 17 points to send the Pirates (9-4) past the Cougars in a nonleague game in Harrisville.
Tucker Kelly contributed 12 points for the Pirates.
Mason White led Edwards-Knox (4-4) with 14 points and Kale Harper supplied 12.
HEUVELTON 68, GOUVERNEUR 51
Nate Mashaw scored 20 points to send the Bulldogs (9-0) past the Wildcats in a nonleague contest in Gouverneur.
Tristan Lovely scored 15 points and Jed Crayford and Braedan Free each added 10.
Kyle Gaumes led the Wildcats (2-3) with 16 points. Caden Storie picked up 13 points and Brock Cox tossed in 12.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 36, LAFARGEVILLE 25
Neva Bettinger scored a game-high 26 points as the Panthers defeated the Red Knights in a nonleague game in Belleville.
With the game tied at 13-13 at halftime, Belleville Henderson (3-4) outscored LaFargeville, 23-12 in the second half to prevail.
Josie Barton scored 12 points to lead the Red Knights (0-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 60, HARRISVILLE 38
Audri Tehonica finished with 23 points as the Demons (3-4) defeated the Pirates in a nonleague game in DeKalb Junction.
Hilliary Jones contributed 22 points for Hermon-DeKalb.
Maegan Kackison led Harrisville (0-5) with 13 points and Torie Moore added 12.
CANTON 57, HEUVELTON 45
Maddy Hoy picked up 22 points as the Golden Bears (6-0) defeated the Bulldogs in a nonleague game in Heuvelton.
Molly Williams led Heuvelton (6-3) with 21 points.
