SANDY CREEK — The Sandy Creek defense thwarted Herkimer’s two-point conversion try in overtime to prevail 20-18 in a Section 3 Class D interdivision football season- opening game Friday.
Sandy Creek’s Maddox Brown capped a 181-yard rushing performance on 35 carries by scoring from two yards out and then running in the two-point conversion to put the Comets ahead 20-12 in the extra session. Herkimer responded with a five-yard touchdown run from Nick Caruso, but the Magicians failed on the conversion run.
Justin Thayer added 64 yards on 17 carries and scored the Comets’ first touchdown from five yards out. Wyatt Hilton threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Haines for the Comets (1-0).
Thayer delivered seven tackles on defense and blocked an extra point try. Logan Henry contributed six tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Mason Ennist made five tackles and deflected a pass. Evan Allen added an interception.
Mathis Hayes returned a kick 70 yards for a touchdown for Herkimer (0-1).
HOLLAND PATENT 34, LOWVILLE 29
Aiden Rubas scored on an eight-yard run with less than a minute remaining as the Golden Knights rallied in a battle of the last two Section 3 Class C champions in Lowville.
Rubas added 166 yards passing and a TD pass to Caden Briggs for Holland Patent (1-0). Jonathan Zylinsky registered a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Golden Knights.
Elijah Englehart tossed a pair of touchdown passes on 113 yards and chipped in a rushing one-yard touchdown plunge for Lowville (0-1).
FAYETTEVILLE-MANLIUS 54, CARTHAGE 14
T.J. Conley recorded five touchdowns as the Hornets pulled away with 40 straight points to top the Comets in a Class A game in Fayetteville.
Conley went for 170 yards on 18 carries and scored his longest TD run from 53 yards for Fayetteville-Manlius (1-0).
Josh Bigelow returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown while Carter Kempney also scored for Carthage (0-1).
BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD 16, BEAVER RIVER 0
The Bobcats of Section 4 blanked the Beavers in the season opener for both teams in Bainbridge.
MASSENA 38, ST. LAWRENCE 14
Dominic Monacelli passed for 227 yards and rushed for 57 to lead the Red Raiders past St. Lawrence Central in the Northern Athletic Conference opener for both teams in Brasher Falls.
DeShawn Walton gained 97 yards on just two carries for the Red Raiders. Brian Hurlbut caught four passes for 103 yards.
BOYS SOCCER
CARTHAGE 4, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Brendan McKenna scored twice as the Comets topped the Cougars (0-1) in the first round of the Harrisville Tournament in Harrisville.
Matthew Mapes and Jayden Powell each netted goals for Carthage (3-1).
HARRISVILLE 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Nolan Sullivan made five saves to shut out South Lewis (1-1) in an opening game of the Harrisville Tournament.
Trent Briggs and Tanner Sullivan scored for the Pirates (3-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 0, GENERAL BROWN 0 (OT)
Goalies Tucker Rosbrook and Evan Widrick both kept the Frontier League “B” Division matchup in Dexter.
Rosbrook stopped 10 shots for General Brown (1-1-1, 0-1-1) and Widrick made one save for South Jefferson (2-1-1, 1-0-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 9, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Brayden Richmond, Kyle Moyer and Lucas Hess each recorded two goals and two assists as the Panthers blanked the Patriots (0-2, 0-1) in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Sheldon Spencer, Ashton Billman and Camron Hodge each scored for Belleville Henderson (2-0).
LYME 7, ALEXANDRIA 2
Derek Radley’s four goals powered the Indians to a “D” Division victory over the Purple Ghosts in Chaumont.
Derrike Goutremout supplied a goal and three assists for Lyme (2-0).
Jakob Lynch tallied a goal and an assist for Alexandria (0-2).
POTSDAM 1, MALONE 0
Alex Baxter scored on a direct kick in the second half to send Potsdam past the Huskies (0-3, 0-1) in an NAC Central Division game in Malone.
Ansen Herrick made eight saves for Potsdam (1-2, 1-1).
LISBON 3, MORRISTOWN 1
Lucas Gravlin scored one goal and assisted on another to send Lisbon (3-0, 2-0) past the Green Rockets (3-1, 1-1) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Alexander Vesel and Chase Jacobs also scored for the Golden Knights.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Cody Francis scored twice to lead the Colts (3-1, 3-0) past St. Lawrence Central in an East Division game in South Colton.
Oliver Johnson also scored for the Colts. Michael Donie scored for the Larries (0-2, 0-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 2, CHATEAUGAY 1
Jon Snell scored one goal with one assist to lead Parishville-Hopkinton (2-2, 1-2) past the Bulldogs (1-2, 1-1) in an East Division game in Chataeugay.
Avery Zenger also scored for the Panthers.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH LEWIS 2, HARRISVILLE 1
Leah Greene and Jordan Dorrity each scored as the Falcons edged the Pirates in the opening round of the Harrisville Tournament.
South Lewis (2-0) will play Beaver River after the match with Hermon-DeKalb was called off.
LYME 8, ALEXANDRIA 1
Callie LaFontaine and Jordan Alberry each scored twice as the Indians downed the Purple Ghosts (0-2) in a FL “D” Division game Thursday in Alexandria Bay.
Miranda Bearup, Natalya Seery, Antonia Bruno and Natalia Ososkalo each added goals for Lyme (2-0).
LISBON 5, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Emily Jordan and Ava Murphy both scored two goals as Lisbon (3-0, 2-0) defeated the Cougars in a NAC West Division game at Russell.
Rachel LaRock also scored for Lisbon. Karina Benzel and Heidi Moore scored for the Cougars (1-2, 1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Katelyn Benham scored 23 and added 16 assists to lead the Red Raiders (1-1) to a 25-22, 25-8, 25-10 sweep of Tupper Lake (2-1, 1-1) in an East Division match in Massena.
CANTON 3, GOUVERNEUR 1
Ava Hoy supplied 16 kills and scored eight points to lead Canton over host Gouverneur in a late match Thursday.
Mattigan Porter added 21 points and 20 assists for Canton in its season opener.
