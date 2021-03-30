NORWOOD — Trent Sargent scored 20 points to lead the Ogdensburg Free Academy boys basketball team to a 62-46 victory over Norwood-Norfolk in a nonleague game Tuesday.
Justice McIntyre and Eli Bullock both scored 13 points for the Blue Devils (10-0 overall). Ryan LaShomb led the Flyers (4-6) with 16 points.
MORRISTOWN 64, HAMMOND 58
Kade Marshall picked up 26 points as the Green Rockets defeated the Red Devils in a nonleague game in Morristown.
Tristin Simmons scored 15 points and Ethan Graveline added 10 for Morristown (5-4).
Lukas McQueer led Hammond (0-10) with 18 points. Brandon LaRock scored 15 points and Kennon Gardner contributed 10.
TUPPER LAKE 50, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 47
Grant Godin led Tupper Lake with 21 points in a nonleague win over Brushton-Moira in Brushton.
Noah Varden contributed 11 points for Tupper Lake (3-4).
Justin Kennedy led the Panthers (3-5) with 14 points. Dawson White scored 12 points and James Durant supplied 10.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 58, COLTON-PIERREPONT 50
Payton Snell scored 28 points and Lawson Snell added 14 as Parishville-Hopkinton (3-3) defeated Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague game in Colton.
Noah Rousell led the Colts (1-7) with 17 points and Harlee Besio supplied 10.
HARRISVILLE 74, LAFARGEVILLE 36
A 17-point performance from Nate Schmitt sent the Pirates (10-4) past the Red Knights in a nonleague game in Harrisville.
Matt Smith added 10 points for the Pirates. Wyatt Parliament led LaFargeville (0-4) with 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLTON-PIERREPONT 51, LISBON 30
Alexis Cuthbert scored 17 points for the Colts in a nonleague win over the Golden Knights (2-9) in Lisbon. Isabelle Vaccaro tossed in 14 points for the Colts (5-6).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 63, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 10
Emma Plumley led Madrid-Waddington with 15 points in a nonleague victory over Parishville-Hopkinton (0-6) in Parishville.
Lily LaMere scored 12 points and Grace Plumley added 10 for the Yellowjackets (6-3).
EDWARDS-KNOX 49, HERMON-DEKALB 36
Lucy Frary produced 33 points as the Cougars (8-2) beat the Demons in a nonleague game in Russell. Alex Tehonica led Hermon-DeKalb (4-6) with 14 points.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Delaney Durant scored 16 service points, including eight aces, to lead Massena to a 25-5, 25-23, 25-17 sweep of Madrid-Waddington in Madrid in the nonleague opener for both teams.
Abigail Benham added 10 points for Massena and Tsiakoseriio David contributed eight kills.
GIRLS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 7, CARTHAGE 0
Macy Shultz scored four goals to pace the Spartans to a victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Alysse Perry tallied two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (1-1) and Desi Koberger added a goal.
Goalies Madison Pfleegor (one save) and Audrey Bibbins (two saves) combined on the shutout against Carthage (0-3).
IMMACULATE HEART 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
Katharina Probst, Emily Bombard and Estella Renzi scored a goal each as the Cavaliers rallied to win their spring season opener with a victory over the Lions in Dexter.
Jennah Netto recorded a pair of assists, including setting up Bombard’s go-ahead goal in the second half for Immaculate Heart Central (1-0) and goalie Keely Cooney made four saves to record the win.
Kori Nichols scored the first goal of the game for General Brown.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Liberty Dippel scored a pair of goals to spark the Vikings past the Patriots in Clayton in the spring season opener for both teams.
Kennady Amo contributed a goal and an assist for Thousand Islands on its senior night and goalie Delaney Wiley made 10 saves to record the win. Trisha Thompson and Christina Segouin chipped in with a goal each for the Vikings.
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, CARTHAGE 1
Josh Bliss scored a goal and assisted on two others to pace the Spartans to victory in their spring season opener against the Comets in Adams on Monday.
Bryce Goodnough, Caden Goodnough, James King, Jude Cook and Richie Williams also scored for South Jefferson (1-0). Zane Busch tallied a goal for Carthage (0-3).
