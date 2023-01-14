BEAVER FALLS — Kade Schneider poured in 37 points to fuel Beaver River’s boys basketball team to an 85-43 triumph over Thousand Islands on Saturday in a Frontier League “C” Division game.
Lucas Roes and Ayden Moser each scored 18 points, as well as hauling in eight rebounds for the Beavers, who improved to 8-3, against Thousand Islands (6-6, 5-6).
LAFARGEVILLE 61, ALEXANDRIA 37
Jefferson Smith generated 26 points to propel the Red Knights past the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Nate Wyatt recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for LaFargeville (4-8, 2-7) against Alexandria (0-11, 0-9).
SACKETS HARBOR 75, DERUYTER 50
Marcus Castine scored a game-high 32 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Patriots defeated the Rockets in a nonleague game played at Cazenovia College.
Austin Griner recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for Sackets Harbor (12-1). Jake Peters generated 12 points.
Ryder Forrest scored 24 points to pace DeRuyter (5-7).
LISBON 63, INDIAN RIVER 55
Tim Hardy scored 17 points in the Warriors’ nonleague loss to the Golden Knights at Lisbon.
Ethan Petrus contributed 14 points for Indian River (1-9) and Reginald Miller supplied 10 points.
ST. LAWRENCE CENTRAL 53, LAKE GEORGE 43
Ayden Beach scored 17 points to lead St. Lawrence Central over Section 2’s Lake George in a nonleague game at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.
Damien Ashley added 12 points for the Larries (8-3). Luke Sheldon led Lake George with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 49, SANDY CREEK 46
Anna Dening scored 19 points and totaled five rebounds and seven steals as the Red Raiders outlasted the Comets in a division crossover game at Lowville.
Jakayla Spence added 10 points and Alyvia Millard (eight rebounds) and Stephanie Beyer each contributed eight points for Lowville (7-6, 6-5) against Sandy Creek (6-5).
INDIAN RIVER 47, CBA 34
Michaela Delles scored 21 points and Bella Davis contributed 11 points and six rebounds as the Warriors (13-1) defeated the Brothers (8-5) in a nonleague game played in Philadelphia.
GENERAL BROWN 54, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 53
Kori Nichols scored 27 points to pace the Lions (10-1) past the Crusaders of Section 2 on the first day of the Juggler Classic at Utica Notre Dame.
WATERTOWN 62, POTSDAM 29
Mallory Peters scored 13 points and Ariana Verdi scored 10 points to pace the Cyclones (5-8) past the Sandstoners in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Emma Brosell scored 10 points to spark Potsdam (4-8).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 57, SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY 46
Savannah Hodges poured in 26 points to spark the Spartans past Susquehanna Valley in a nonleague game played in Adams.
Brooke Perry scored 11 points for South Jefferson (2-9) and Liz Chapman contributed 10 points.
EAST SYRACUSE-MINOA 56, CARTHAGE 26
Hannah Makuch scored a team-high nine points for the Comets in a nonleague loss to the Spartans (6-5) at East Syracuse-Minoa.
■ Also on Saturday, Immaculate Heart Central defeated Beaver River, 55-33, LaFargeville bested Alexandria, 41-35, and Lyme topped Colton-Pierrepont, 40-34.
WRESTLING
WILDCATS GRIFFITH REPEATS AT EASTERN STATES
Gouverneur’s Zoe Griffith won her second straight title at the Eastern States Classic at Sullivan CC.
Griffith pinned Ragan Retell of Section 2’s Tamarac to win the girls title at 132 pounds. Wildcats teammate Vandavian Way finished fifth at 152.
Indian River’s Tomah Gummow took sixth place at 118 and Lowville’s Patrick Grimsey finished seventh at 132.
SJ/SC TAKES CAZ INVITE
Chase Lawton (138), Ryley Monica (145) and Travis Montone (160) each won their respective brackets to help South Jefferson/Sandy Creek win the team title at the Cazenovia Invitational.
Brock Frederick (110) placed second for the Spartans. Indian River got a second-place showing from Kane Lynch (126) and a third place from Jared Cook (285).
CARTHAGE SECOND AT PHOENIX
Ryan Munn (102) and Logan Munn (132) each won their weight classes as Carthage ended up second at the Phoenix Mid-Winter Classic.
Jackson Wells (102), Shay Sinitiere (126) and James Gibbons (189) each were runners-up in their division. Kamdyn Dorchester (285) earned third.
Massena’s Colden Hardy (152) won his division and teammate Roy Gamble (285) was second. General Brown earned two second-place finishes from John Chamberlain (145) and Cael Buckley (160). Gouverneur’s JD Minckler (110) and Ryan Mashaw (118) each finished second.
BOYS SWIMMING
CYCLONES WIN WATERTOWN INVY
Xander Gaige won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly events to pace Watertown to victory in the Watertown Invitational.
The Cyclones won the team title with 652 points, followed by South Jefferson, Lowville, Indian River and Gouverneur.
Also for Watertown, M.J. Dickinson won the 100 freestyle, Zach Kilburn won the 100 backstroke and Bennett Pistner won the 100 breaststroke.
The Cyclones also won all three relay events.
Colin Kempney won the 200 and 500 freestyle events and Andre Meleshchuk won the 200 individual medley to lead Lowville.
BOYS HOCKEY
IHC 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Brodie McGregor made 16 saves to lead Immaculate Heart Central past the Larries (2-8) in a Norwood-Norfolk Tournament game.
Jayden Remig, Logan Gilbert and Luc LaFex scored for IHC (3-5).
Norwood-Norfolk (4-3-2) won the other game, beating Plattsburgh 4-1.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BELLOWS FREE ACADEMY 4, MASSENA 1
Ella Matejcik scored the only goal for the Red Raiders (4-7) in a nonleague loss to Vermont’s Bellows Free Academy in Massena.
