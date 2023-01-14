Harvard takes out Clarkson for ECAC win

Sports roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Kade Schneider poured in 37 points to fuel Beaver River’s boys basketball team to an 85-43 triumph over Thousand Islands on Saturday in a Frontier League “C” Division game.

Lucas Roes and Ayden Moser each scored 18 points, as well as hauling in eight rebounds for the Beavers, who improved to 8-3, against Thousand Islands (6-6, 5-6).

