POTSDAM — Hans Schumacher scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Malone boys soccer team to a 2-0 win over Potsdam in a semifinal of the John Jeffers Memorial Tournament at Potsdam High School on Thursday night.
Malone faces Madrid-Waddington in the title game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Matthew Robinson scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Yellowjackets past Norwood-Norfolk in a semifinal of the Jeffers tourney.
n In other boys soccer action, Westhill blanked Salmon River, 3-0, and Chateaugay downed Seton Catholic, 4-1.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Emma Purvis won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races to lead visiting South Jefferson past the Wildcats in the nonleague opener for both teams.
GIRLS SOCCER
Emma Lyndaker’s goal near the end of the first overtime carried the Beavers to a season-opening win over the host Cavaliers.
Mikayla Brockway stopped 13 shots to lead St. Regis Falls past the Colts in an opening game of the Hennessy-Thomas Tournament in South Colton. Emily Arcadi scored both goals for the Saints.
Abigail Hart finished with three goals and one assist as the Cougars defeated Brushton-Moira in the other tournament semifinal. Lucy Frary also scored for the Cougars.
