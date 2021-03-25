RUSSELL — Tyler Scott supplied 40 points as the Edwards-Knox boys basketball team defeated Hammond, 86-74, in a nonleague game Thursday.
Kale Harper added 20 points for Edwards-Knox (5-4 overall).
Luke McQueer led Hammond (0-8) with 27 points. Dom Peretta scored 14 points and Kameron Toland contributed 11.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 61, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 38
The trio of Noah Dominy, Ryan LaShomb and Michael Richards combined to lead Norwood-Norfolk (4-4) past the Panthers (2-3) in a nonleague game at Parishville.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 55, COLTON-PIERREPONT 35
Kyle Stoner supplied 19 points to send Madrid-Waddington (3-5) past the Colts in a nonleague game at Colton.
Drew Harmer added 14 points for Madrid-Waddington.
Noah Rousell led the Colts (1-6) with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Harlee Besio scored 10.
OFA 65, LISBON 46
Trent Sargent led the Blue Devils (8-0) with 26 points in a nonleague win over Lisbon at Ogdensburg. Teagan Jordan scored 16 points for the Golden Knights (2-5).
COPENHAGEN 49, SACKETS HARBOR 48
Cody Powis tallied 16 points as the Golden Knights held off the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Clayton Parkin and Lucas Graves each contributed nine points for Copenhagen (5-9).Dominick Sprague scored 12 points for Sackets Harbor (11-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 55, LAFARGEVILLE 35
Kyle Moyer scored 20 points as the Panthers beat the Red Knights in Belleville.
Jacob Fargo hit four 3-pointers for 12 points for Belleville Henderson (6-2).
Wyatt Parliament paced LaFargeville (0-3) with 15 points, while Andrew Eichhorn supplied 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 56, COPENHAGEN 53
Avery Kenyon’s 31 points powered the Red Devils edged the Golden Knights in a battle of Class D programs at Hammond.
Landree Kenyon chipped in 11 points for Hammond (6-1). Allison Best collected 15 points for Copenhagen (10-3).
ST. REGIS FALLS 43, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 38
Rhea Work and Olivia Wilson both scored 11 points to send the Saints (5-0) past Brushton-Moira (0-6) in a nonleague game at St. Regis Falls.
FOOTBALL
SANDY CREEK 28, OSWEGO 0
Justin Thayer returned an interception and scored on a nine-yard touchdown run as the Comets blanked the Buccaneers in the season debut for both teams at Oswego.
Thayer also forced and recovered a fumble and recorded five tackles for Sandy Creek (1-0). Maddox Brown ran 15 times for 87 yards and a 12-yard TD run, while Marshall Coe supplied a one-yard TD plunge and added a sack for the Comets.
GIRLS SOCCER
INDIAN RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 0
Mackenzie Adams and Rhyleigh Colvard each scored as the Warriors blanked the Comets (0-1) in the season opener for both schools in Carthage.
Lizzie Hellings stopped seven shots for Indian River (1-0).
GIRLS HOCKEY
PLATTSBURGH 6, SALMON RIVER 2
Lindsey Durant and Kimora Swamp scored for the Shamrocks (4-6) in a nonleague loss at Plattsburgh.
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Sarah Balcom racked up 26 kills, 17 digs and three blocks as the Comets wrapped up the season unbeaten with a 25-22, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20 win over the Falcons in Turin.
Hailey Miller provided 15 digs and Maddie Lamica accumulated 14 service points for Sandy Creek (9-0).
Sophia Sabatini netted 23 assists, 11 service points and six digs for South Lewis (6-6).
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 108, THOUSAND ISLANDS 66
Mallory Peters. Sarah Kilburn, McKenzie Way and Jasmine Ferguson each were three-time winners as the Cyclones topped the Vikings (0-1).
Peters earned wins in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 freestyle, while Kilburn took the 100 free and was part of the 200 freestyle relay for Watertown (2-0). Way captured the 200 individual medley and helped the 200 free relay while Ferguson won the 50 free and 500 free for the Cyclones. The quartet teamed on the winning 200 medley relay.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 99, INDIAN RIVER 65
Lauren Covey, Ava Burns and Julia Garvin each won an individual event and teamed up in two relays as the Spartans beat the Warriors.
Covey won in the 100 butterfly, Garvin got first in the 100 backstroke and teamed up in the 200 medley and 200 free relays for South Jefferson (1-0). Burns swept the 50 and 100 free, and the trio teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay.
Cadence Muchnikoff won the diving for Indian River (0-2).
