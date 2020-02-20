CANTON — Chris Downs scored 14 points to lead the Canton boys basketball team to a 65-30 win over third-seeded Gouverneur in a Section 10 Class B semifinal Thursday night.
The No. 2 Golden Bears (13-8) will meet top-seeded Ogdensburg Free Academy for the championship at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at SUNY Potsdam.
Ashton Cloce and Andy Downs both scored 11 points for Canton.
Connor Wood led Gouverneur (5-16) with 11 points.
OFA 100, SALMON RIVER 45
The Blue Devils (17-4) built a 35-14 lead after one quarter to defeat No. 4 Salmon River in a Class B semifinal in Ogdensburg.
Jackson Jones led OFA with 28 points. John Powers, MeSean Johnson and Brogan LaRose all scored 14 points.
Tobias Jacobs paced the Shamrocks (7-15) with 15 points and Clayton Jones added 13.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 60, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 40
Brennan Harmer picked up 18 points to send the top-seeded Yellowjackets (17-4) past No. 4 Norwood-Norfolk in a Class C semifinal at Madrid.
Madrid-Waddington will meet No. 2 St. Lawrence Central for the title at 7:45 p.m. next Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Cole Perretta and Luke Allen each scored 12 points for the Flyers (14-8-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 54, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 51
Steven Horner scored 25 points, including 10 in the first quarter, to lead the Larries (12-9) past No. 3 Brushton-Moira in a Class C semifinal at Brasher Falls.
Parker Bassett scored 15 points for the Panthers (13-7) and Logan Bassett added 13.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SKANEATELES 52, GENERAL BROWN 50
In a Section 3 Class B play-in game in Dexter, the 22nd-seeded Lakers (8-13) edged the 11th-seeded Lions (13-8) by two points.
Kori Nichols scored 24 points while Emma Dupee added 10 for the Lions.
Maeve Canty scored a team-high 19 points for Skaneateles, which led 22-19 at halftime.
