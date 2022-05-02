TURIN — Jonah Shearer tossed a one-hitter as the Beaver River baseball team beat South Lewis, 9-3, in a rain-shortened, six-inning Frontier League “C” Division game Monday.
Shearer struck out 15 added a pair of singles, while Britt Dicob went 2-for-3 with a double, home run and four RBIs for the Beavers (11-0), who have won 27 consecutive games dating back to last season.
The Falcons dropped to 4-5 as the seventh inning wasn’t played due to rain.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 16, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Conor Taillon doubled twice to lead the Panthers (4-0) past St. Lawrence Central in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Parishville.
Kade Hayes and Jon Snell both lined two hits for the Panthers.
Michael Newton picked up two hits for the Larries (2-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 14, ST. REGIS FALLS 4
Caleb Averill produced three hits to lead the Yellowjackets (4-1) past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game at Madrid.
Logan Cordova and Matt Robinson both added two hits for Madrid-Waddington.
Jacobs Evans led the Saints (0-3) with two hits.
SALMON RIVER 17, OFA 7
Kade Cook, Caiden Cartier, Dylan Johnson and Bronson Bero all tallied two hits for the Shamrocks (4-3, 4-1) in a Central Division win over Ogdensburg Free Academy at Fort Covington.
Ryan Worchol led OFA (1-3, 0-3) with two hits.
MALONE 14, POTSDAM 10
Three hits from Logan Spaulding helped Malone defeat the Sandstoners (1-4, 1-3) in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Cameron Perras picked up two hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs for Malone (1-2).
Jordan Perry also picked up two hits for Malone.
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 22, WATERTOWN 0 (5)
Emma Schaefer hurled a five-inning, two-hit shutout and collected four hits at the plate, seven RBIs and two home runs as the Spartans blanked the Cyclones in a FL crossover game at Adams.
Bryanna Moroughan and Remissa Stephens each recorded three hits for South Jefferson (8-1, 7-0).
Mallory Peters logged both hits, including a double, for Watertown (7-4, 2-4).
HAMMOND 16, LISBON 1
Brooklyn Arquitt led the Red Devils with three hits in an NAC West Division win over Lisbon (2-3, 0-3) in Hammond.
Zoey Cunningham, Alyvia Crosby, Landree Kenyon and Sydney Tanner all added two hits for Hammond (3-2, 3-0).
HERMON-DEKALB 9, HARRISVILLE 8
Madysin Wright singled to score Hailey Brabaw with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Demons beat Harrisville (0-8, 0-4) in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
The Demons (1-6, 1-4) trailed 8-4 heading into the final half-inning. Brabaw tied the game with a bases-loaded double. Riley Hale struck out 11 for the Demons.
CANTON 24, MASSENA 9
Hadley Alguire struck out 10 to help Canton defeat the Red Raiders (2-3) in a Central Division game at Massena.
Cate DeCoteau went 4-for-5 for Canton (8-0, 5-0). Sydnee Francis, Lucy DeCoteau and Ava Hoy all finished with two hits for Canton.
Ainsley Cromie and Madeline Tusa both picked up two hits for Massena.
BOYS LACROSSE
GENERAL BROWN 18, LOWVILLE 1
Sheamus Devine and Julian St. Croix each scored four goals as the Lions downed the Red Raiders (1-7, 0-7) in a FL game at Dexter.
Ethan McConnell tallied a goal and four assists, while Gabe Malcolm and Gabe Secreti each added two goals and two assists for General Brown (5-3, 4-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SALMON RIVER 23, SARA-PLACID 8
Wynter Jock and Ariyah LaFrance both scored six goals to send the Shamrocks (6-0) past host Sara-Placid (1-3) in an NAC game.
