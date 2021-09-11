POTSDAM — Ogdensburg Free Academy played without 16 players who were in COVID-19 quarantine but still had enough to beat Potsdam in a 46-14 a Northern Athletic Conference football victory Saturday.
Drew Costello led OFA’s group of 20 players, rushing for 155 yards on nine carries and scoring three touchdowns, including a 65-yarder.
Connor Graveline completed 4 of 5 passes for 149 yards, including two touchdowns, for OFA (2-0 overall, 1-0 NAC).
Justice McIntyre caught both touchdowns and finished with 140 yards on three receptions.
Gavin Phillips led Potsdam (0-1) with 122 yards rushing on 15 carries.
GENERAL BROWN 43, MOUNT MARKHAM 20
Gabe Malcolm ran 11 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns as the Lions pulled away from the Mustangs to get a season-opening Section 3 Class C victory in West Winfield.
Malcolm found the end zone from four and five yards out, and Nick Rogers also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on nine carries and 76 yards for General Brown (1-0). Eli Rawleigh and Sheamus Devine also provided touchdowns via the ground for the Lions, who trailed 14-0 in the second quarter.
Shaun Jones ran 16 times for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Jordan Dietz added a 20-yard scoring run.
NEW YORK MILLS 36, SOUTH LEWIS 8
Logan Copperwheat carried the ball 23 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns as the Marauders opened the season with an eight-man victory over the Falcons at New York Mills.
Luke Paparella contributed 13 carries and 94 yards with a pair of touchdowns for New York Mills (1-0).
Cody Spann ran in a 53-yard touchdown for South Lewis (0-1).
n In other 8-man games, Tupper Lake downed Cooperstown, 34-6, and Morrisville-Eaton topped Thousand Islands, 64-16.
CROSS COUNTRY
SL’S STAFFORD THIRD AT V-V-S
South Lewis sophomore Collin Stafford finished third overall in the boys race to highlight area runners at the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational in Verona.
Stafford won the second boys varsity race in a time of 16 minutes, 53.5 seconds on the 5-kilometer course. Beaver River’s Connor Zehr was 14th and Brogan Fielding of Carthage was 24th in the merged boys results.
South Jefferson’s Alexa Doe was fourth overall in the girls field with a time of 19:18.3. South Lewis sisters Brynn Bernard and Lexi Bernard got sixth and seventh, respectively, while Carthage’s McKinley Fielding finished 10th.
Karsyn Burnash of South Jefferson placed 13th and South Lewis’ Mallory Kraeger grabbed 14th spot to highlight area finishers. The Falcons placed fourth in the overall team standings.
HALL OF FAME
POTSDAM HONORS 2021 CLASS
Potsdam Central School recognized seven former athletes, five teams, one coach and two other individuals for outstanding contributions on Friday night in its Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Potsdam.
Athletes inducted were Tom Caruso (1963-66), John Kmack (1985-88), Pat Rishe (1985-88), Omri Ayalon (1998-2001), Shelly Moerschell (1999-2003), Elizabeth Bennett (2001-04) and Kaila Maguire (2005-09).
Teams recognized for induction were the 2000-01 boys track and field team, the 2007-08 and 2008-09 girls soccer teams, the 2008-09 girls hockey team and the 2008-09 girls lacrosse team.
Sarah Casey Fiacco was honored as an outstanding coach and Gavin Regan recognized for his contribution to Potsdam athletics. Martin’s Garage received the Gertie LaBaff Community Service Award.
Potsdam began its Athletic Hall in 2004 and held annual inductions through 2016. Induction ceremonies are now every other year. No class was named for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.