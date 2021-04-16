ADAMS — Macy Shultz enjoyed another historic night for South Jefferson’s girls soccer team Friday.
Shultz scored three goals in the Spartans’ 6-1 victory over General Brown to break the school’s scoring career record.
The junior striker now has scored 101 career goals, surpassing Ann Colby, who held the previous record of 99.
On Monday, Shultz broke the program’s points record, also previously held by Colby. Shultz now has 227 career points, according to Spartans coach Terry Burgess.
Colby, also a former girls soccer coach at Belleville Henderson, graduated from South Jefferson after generating 212 career points.
Also, Kia Berie scored a pair of goals and Jackie Piddock tallied a goal for South Jefferson (5-1), which has won five consecutive games.
Megan Milkowich scored a goal to pace the Lions (2-3).
INDIAN RIVER 2, CARTHAGE 0
Mackenzie Adams and Rhyleigh Colvard scored a goal each as the Warriors (2-3) blanked the Comets (0-6) in Philadelphia.
SANDY CREEK 2, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Goalkeeper Hailey McGrew made 13 saves as the Comets (1-1) edged the Patriots at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
Goalie Marrisa Shannon finished with six saves for Sackets Harbor.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 101, CARTHAGE 77
Sarah Kilburn, Jasmine Ferguson and Sarah Kilburn each were four-time winners as the unbeaten Cyclones earned a home victory over the Comets.
Each swimmer won two individual events and two relays for Watertown (7-0). Kilburn was part of the first-place 200-yard freestyle and 400 freestyle relays and swept the sprint events of the 50 and 100 freestyles. Way took victories in the 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, while Ferguson got victories in the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley. The pair combined for wins in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Kadince Bach won the diving competition for Carthage (3-3-1).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 94, THOUSAND ISLANDS 76
Julia Garvin and Emma Purvis each won three times as the Spartans topped the Vikings.
Garvin won the 100 backstroke and Purvis took the 100 freestyle for South Jefferson (5-2). The trio teamed up in the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Caryse Oliver got victories in the 200 and 500 freestyles for Thousand Islands (0-5-1).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, POTSDAM 0
Katie Bennent posted 10 service points, six kills, five digs and three blocks as the Golden Bears swept the Sandstoners, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22, in Potsdam.
Mattigan Porter provided 17 assists and seven points while Ava Hoy added nine kills for Canton (1-0).
Potsdam fell to 2-2.
CLIFTON-FINE 3, GOUVERNEUR 0
Clifton-Fine (2-1) overpowered Gouverneur 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 in a nonleague match at Gouverneur.
Maya Bartleson led Gouverneur with 13 points, three kills and two blocks. Karissa Stowell and Katelyn Clancy each recorded 10 service points for the Wildcats (1-2) and Lexi Devlin added four blocks.
