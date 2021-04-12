ADAMS — Macy Shultz scored three goals to break the school record for points as the South Jefferson girls soccer team shut out Indian River, 5-0, in nonleague play Monday.
Alysse Perry scored twice while Olivia Wood and Jackie Piddock added assists for the Spartans (3-1).
Indian River fell to 0-3.
No other information was provided.
WATERTOWN 6, GENERAL BROWN 3
Tatum Overton’s four goals helped the Cyclones get the win over the Lions in Dexter.
Jenna Christopher and McKenna Lalonde each added goals for Watertown (3-0).
Karsyn Fields provided a pair of goals for General Brown (3-2).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Kennady Amo totaled two goals and an assist as the Vikings blanked the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Delaney Wiley stopped five shots for Thousand Islands (3-0).
Marissa Shannon made four saves for Sackets Harbor (0-2).
BOYS SOCCER
COPENHAGEN 4, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Shareff Stokely got a goal and two assists as the Golden Knights topped the Red Knights in Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan, Cody Powis and Gavin Tufo each supplied goals for Copenhagen (4-2).
Bradley Smith netted a goal for LaFargeville (0-1).
