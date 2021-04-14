WATERTOWN — Macy Shultz scored the deciding goal with five minutes left in regulation, with Madelyn Barney assisting, to lift South Jefferson’s girls soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Watertown on Wednesday night.
Goalkeepers Audrey Bibbins and Madison Pfleegor each made a save to combine on the shutout for South Jefferson (4-1), which won its fourth straight game in the spring.
Alana Mastin finished with three saves for Watertown (3-1).
IMMACULATE HEART 4, INDIAN RIVER 1
Katharina Probst recorded a goal and three assists as the Cavaliers pulled away in the second half to top the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Julia Netto, Tori Ledoux and Skylar Barber each added goals for Immaculate Heart Central (3-1).
Rhyleigh Colvard scored for Indian River (1-3).
COPENHAGEN 4, SANDY CREEK 0
Allison Best tallied a pair of goals and Reagan Dalrymple totaled a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights blanked the Comets in Copenhagen in the spring season opener for both teams.
Allison Villeneuve scored a goal for Copenhagen (1-0) and Brooke Smykla recorded two assists.
Goalie Charli Carroll made four saves to register the shutout. Hailey McGrew was credited with 19 saves for Sandy Creek (0-1).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Alanna Dumas scored 16 service points to lead the Huskies to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the Lumberjacks (0-2) in a nonleague game in Tupper Lake.
Mackenzie Lane scored 15 points for Malone (1-0) and also added four kills.
