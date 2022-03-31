ADAMS — Macy Shultz scored five goals and assisted on another to lead a balanced effort as South Jefferson’s girls lacrosse team defeated Indian River, 16-5, on Thursday in a Frontier League game and in the season opener for both teams.
Jordyn Badalato tallied three goals, while Julia Garvin finished with two goals and five assists for South Jefferson, which extended its winning streak against Frontier League teams to 40 games.
Savannah Hodges, Madelyn Barney and Julia Garvin each scored two goals, while Karsyn Burnash contributed a goal and two assists.
Ravan Marsell totaled three goals and an assist for the Warriors.
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 10, INDIAN RIVER 5
Mick O’Donnell scored three goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones won their season opener by defeating the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division game at Watertown.
Jack Clough contributed two goals and one assist and Nico Spaziani and Sam Lachenauer each tallied two goals for reigning division champion Watertown.
Jack Rathbun chipped in a goal and two assists and goalie Patrick Duah made 11 saves to record the win.
Ramsey Burnard scored three goals to pace Indian River (1-1). and Connor McMahon tallied a pair of goals.
GENERAL BROWN 7, CARTHAGE 6 (2 OT)
In the season opener for both teams, Ethan McConnell scored the deciding goal in the second overtime as the Lions edged the Comets in a Frontier League division crossover game at Carthage.
Carter Kempney tallied two goals and an assist for Carthage and Josh Bigelow scored a pair of goals.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 13, THOUSAND ISLANDS 4
Ethan Hopkins totaled six goals and an assist as the Spartans defeated the Vikings in a “B” Division game that was also the season opener for both teams in Adams.
Andre Watts and Cobin O’Brien each scored two goals for South Jefferson and Yan Brooks finished with a goal and an assist.
