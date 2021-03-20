Times Staff Report
DEXTER — Macy Shultz notched 17 points as South Jefferson scratched out a 50-45 victory over General Brown in girls basketball Saturday.
Jackie Piddock chipped in with 15 points for South Jefferson (6-0).
Ainsley Fuller led all scorers with 18 points, and Kori Nichols added 12 points for General Brown (4-2).
IHC 53, WATERTOWN 25
Emily Bombard posted 17 points as the host Cavaliers downed the Cyclones (1-5).
Julia Netto contributed 10 points for Immaculate Heart Central (4-2).
POTSDAM 70, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 21
Luca Pecora scored 22 points as Potsdam (3-2) defeated Parishville-Hopkinton in a nonleague game in Parishville.
Julia Basford scored 13 points and Kate Davis added 11 for Potsdam. Tati Burks-Carista tossed in 10.
Kelly Bloom scored 10 for the Panthers (0-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 75, WATERTOWN 64
Nate Heller poured in 26 points as the Lions topped the Cyclones at Dexter.
Tucker Rosbrook accumulated a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds, while Kacy Lennox added 18 points for General Brown (5-1).
Joel Davis scored 21 points and Kevin Harp notched 19 points for Watertown (3-3).
SOUTH LEWIS 70, COPENHAGEN 54
Ian Anderson supplied 25 points as the Falcons used a strong second quarter to top the Golden Knights in Turin.
Parker Kristoff logged a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds for South Lewis (7-4).
Cody Powis netted 21 points, including five 3-pointers, and Shareef Stokely added 17 points for Copenhagen (4-8).
SACKETS HARBOR 65, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 47
Nolan Baker’s 26 points fired the Patriots past the Panthers in Sackets Harbor.
Thomas Lind added 11 points for Sackets Harbor (9-1).
Kyle Moyer pace Belleville Henderson (3-2) with 14 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 62, IMMACULATE HEART 43
Evan Widrick scored 17 points to pace the Spartans to a nonleague win over the Cavaliers in Watertown.
Cyren Washington contributed 11 points for South Jefferson (3-3) and Curtis Staie scored 10 for IHC.
HEUVELTON 68, CANTON 42
Braeden Free produced 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (7-0) in a nonleague game in Heuvelton.
Nathan Mashaw added 13 points for Heuvelton. Ashton Cloce led Canton (4-1) with 14 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 7, POTSDAM 2
Jack Mills scored the first three goals for the Blue Devils (2-2) in a nonleague win over the Sandstoners in Ogdensburg.
Karson LaRose scored twice and Chase Jacobs and Keighan Sias also scored for the Blue Devils.
Tyler Berkman led Potsdam (0-7) with two goals.
SALMON RIVER 3, MALONE 0
Jared Showen scored twice as Salmon River shut out Malone (3-5) in a nonleague game in Malone.
Zachary Durant scored the other goal for the Shamrocks (6-0-1), and Rick Chatland made 20 saves for the shutout.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 9, MASSENA 1
Sophie Compeau and Kennedy Emerson both scored two goals as Potsdam defeated Massena in a nonleague game in Massena.
Keegan McGaherin, Adalee DiMarco, Elly Gamble, Karley Green and Jessika Bullock also scored for Potsdam (7-0).
Hailey Bryce scored for Massena (2-2).
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Lizzie Glazier racked up 16 service points, 10 kills, eight aces and six digs as the Comets swept the Warriors, 25-9, 25-16, 25-20, at Philadelphia to stay unbeaten.
Sarah Balcom netted 17 kills, 10 digs and four aces, while Hailey Miller provided 10 digs and four kills for Sandy Creek (7-0).
Sydney O’Melia logged 12 assists, six aces and four kills, Zoe Cruz supplied 20 digs and Jaime Corley added four kills and three digs for Indian River (1-5).
CARTHAGE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Mikenzie Martens totaled 11 digs and six kills as the Comets swept the Spartans, 25-10, 25-18, 25-12, in the season-finale for both teams in Adams.
Jadyn Childers collected 11 digs and Elizabeth Taveras added four kills for Carthage (6-3).
South Jefferson finished the season at 2-5.
