BRADENTON, FLA. — Macy Shultz netted four goals and assisted on three others as the South Jefferson girls lacrosse team pulled away to beat IMG Academy of Florida, 11-5, in a nonleague matchup on Wednesday.
Julia Garvin added three goals and one assist while Maddie Barney supplied two goals for the Spartans (4-1).
IMG Academy falls to 9-6 on the season.
MASSENA 16, PLATTSBURGH 2
Brooke Terry scored three goals to send the Red Raiders past Plattsburgh (0-2) in an Northern Athletic Conference game in Massena.
Jayla Thompson and Hailey LaShomb both added three goals for Massena (2-0).
BOYS LACROSSE
OFA 10, ST. LAWRENCE 7
Tegan Frederick scored five goals and assisted on two others to lead the Blue Devils past the Larries in an NAC game in Ogdensburg.
Brady Bullock added two goals for Ogdensburg Free Academy (2-3).
Jayden Ashley led St. Lawrence Central (4-2, 3-1) with three goals and two assists. Charlie Dow and Zach Strawser each scored twice for the Larries.
BASEBALL
CARTHAGE 21, GOUVERNEUR 11 (6)
Garret Decillis and Shay Sinitere each logged three RBIs as the Comets downed the Wildcats in a nonleague game at Carthage.
Thomas Storms tripled and plated a pair of runs for Carthage (2-1).
Nolan Reed generated three hits and two RBIs for Gouverneur (1-1).
