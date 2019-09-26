CARTHAGE — Macy Shultz scored four goals, including the go-ahead tally early in the second half, as South Jefferson’s girls soccer team defeated Carthage, 7-3, on Wednesday in a Frontier League division crossover game.
Jackie Piddock contributed two goals and an assist, Alysse Perry totaled a goal and an assist and Mia Buckingham assisted on three goals for the Spartans (6-2-1 overall, 3-2-1 league).
Emma Zehr scored twice to lead the Comets (1-7, 1-4).
LOWVILLE 4, WATERTOWN 1
Hannah Freeman notched a pair of goals as the Red Raiders topped the host Cyclones in a Frontier League crossover game.
Eliana Bonbrest and Kayden Miller each added goals for Lowville (6-2-1, 4-0-1), and goalie Olivia Brandel made eight saves.
Brenna Smith scored for Watertown (6-3, 4-1) and Alana Mastin finished with eight stops.
GENERAL BROWN 3, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Karsyn Fields scored the go-ahead goal in the second half and assisted on another tally as the Lions rallied past the Cavaliers for a win in an interdivisonal game in Dexter.
Kori Nichols contributed a pair of goals for General Brown (6-3, 3-2), and goalie Lily Dupee made five saves to post the win.
McKenna Cooney scored on a penalty kick in the first half for Immaculate Heart Central (3-5-1, 0-4-1), and goalie Keely Cooney finished with five saves.
LYME 6, LAFARGEVILLE 3
Calandria LaFontaine scored four goals — including two tallies in each half — to propel the Indians past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Olivia Ososkalo contributed two goals, both on penalty kicks, for Lyme (7-2).
Kamyrn Barnes generated a pair of goals for LaFargeville (2-6-1).
COPENHAGEN 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Riley Dalrymple scored on a penalty kick in the first half and Brooke Smykla tallied a goal after halftime as the Golden Knights blanked the Vikings in a division crossover game in Copenhagen.
Goalie Olivia Buckley made three saves to record the shutout for Copenhagen (7-0-1).
Delaney Wiley finished with nine saves for Thousand Islands (5-3, 5-2).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Breanna Scofield’s two goals carried the Panthers to a crossover win against the Falcons (0-7-1, 0-6-1) in Belleville.
Jenna Canipe added the other goal and Sydney Hess collected five saves for Belleville Henderson (7-0-2).
BEAVER RIVER 9, ALEXANDRIA 0
Brenna Mast totaled two goals and two assists to pace a balanced attack as the Beavers blanked the Purple Ghosts in a division crossover game in Alexandria Bay.
Emma Lyndaker contributed two goals for Beaver River (6-3, 5-3) and Kaylee Zehr chipped in with a goal and an assist.
In all, 12 players recorded at least a point on the day for the Beavers against Alexandria (0-7).
SACKETS HARBOR 3, SANDY CREEK 1
Three different players scored a goal each as the Patriots defeated the Comets in a “D” Division match in Sandy Creek.
Ciara Hupko tallied a goal in the first half for Sackets Harbor (4-4), and Sofia Gray and Corrine Martin each followed with a goal after halftime. Goalie Murielle Fedorko made four stops to secure the win.
Elsa Graf scored a goal for Sandy Creek (0-6-1).
GIRLS TENNIS
COPENHAGEN 4, GENERAL BROWN 1
The Golden Knights used the doubles teams of Sam Aubin and Shannon Aubin and Anna Spaulding and Emma Spaulding to stay unbeaten and clinch the Frontier League “B” Division regular-season title with a win over the Lions in Copenhagen.
Riley Pierce and Peyton Walker earned wins in their respective matches for Copenhagen (9-0).
Natalie Sheen won at third singles for General Brown (4-4).
