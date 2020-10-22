GOUVERNEUR — Laney Smith scored both goals to lead the Gouverneur girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Canton in a matchup of undefeated Northern Athletic Conference Central Division girls soccer teams Thursday.
Torie Salisbury assisted on one goal for the Wildcats (5-0 overall and division). Sydnee Francis scored for Canton (3-1).
MASSENA 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Sabella Cromie made four saves to lead the Red Raiders past the Shamrocks (1-4, 0-4) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Jalyn Cook scored in the first half for Massena (2-0) and Liz Rogers added a goal in the second half.
POTSDAM 3, OFA 0
Kennedy Emerson scored one goal and assisted on two others to lead the Sandstoners past the Blue Devils in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Luca Pecora scored one goal assisted on a goal from Katharine Cowen for the Sandstoners (2-1). Taylor Benda made three saves for the shutout against Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-4).
BOYS SOCCER
SALMON RIVER 3, MASSENA 1
The Shamrocks (3-2) scored three straight goals to beat the Red Raiders in a Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Luke Greco scored the first goal for Massena (0-2) in the first half.
Salmon River answered with goals from Kade Cook, Rick Chatland and Jared Showen.
OFA 3, POTSDAM 0
Ryan Warchol made three saves to lead the Blue Devils past the Sandstoners (0-3) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Karson LaRose scored twice for OFA (4-1) and Trent Lovley also scored.
CANTON 4, GOUVERNEUR 1
Rhett Palmer scored a first-half goal and Nick Estabrooks, Colin Taylor and Tanner Hazelton added goals in the second half as the Golden Bears (4-0) beat the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Canton.
Jordan Hayden scored for Gouverneur (1-4).
