CHAUMONT — Brooke Smykla scored five goals to help propel Copenhagen’s girls soccer team to an 8-1 triumph over Lyme in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Raegan Dalrymple tallied a pair of goals and Allison Best scored a goal to round out the scoring for the Golden Knights (5-0 overall).
Kaitlyn Weston scored for the Indians (5-1, 5-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, LAFARGEVILLE 2
Breanna Scofield scored with four minutes and 30 seconds remaining in regulation, with Eden Vaughn assisting, as the Panthers rallied to forge a tie with the Red Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Alexis Bellinger also scored a goal for Belleville Henderson (5-0-1), which trailed 2-0 midway through the second half.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 5, ALEXANDRIA 2
Shannon Corbett scored three goals and assisted on another to spark the Vikings past the Purple Ghosts in an interdivisional game at Alexandria.
Kennady Amo chipped in with a goal and three assists for Thousand Islands (3-2, 3-1).
Kat Probst assisted on both goals for Alexandria (0-5).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Emma Lyndaker’s second goal of the game helped the Beavers overcome a two-goal deficit for a crossover win against the Patriots in Sackets Harbor.
Brenna Mast collected a goal and two assists for Beaver River (4-2, 3-2).
Jillian Flint provided a goal and an assist for Sackets Harbor (2-3).
LOWVILLE 6, IMMACULATE HEART 1
Hannah Freeman contributed two goals and an assist and Sydney Brown scored a pair of goals as the Red Raiders topped the Cavaliers in an interdivisional game at Immaculate Heart Central.
Kirstin Moshier and Anna Wood scored a goal each for Lowville (3-1-1, 1-0-1) against IHC (3-3-1, 0-2-1).
WATERTOWN 1, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Watertown’s Tatum Overton scored the only goal of the game as the Cyclones defeated the Spartans in a Frontier League crossover game in Adams.
Overton’s goal came with an assist from McKenna Lalonde in the 38th minute of the game. In goal, Alana Mastin made seven saves for the Cyclones (5-2, 3-0) and Jaeden Moscarelli had four for South Jefferson (3-2-1, 0-2-1).
GENERAL BROWN 2, INDIAN RIVER 1 (2 OT)
Kori Nichols scored with 5:40 left in the second overtime to lift the Lions past the Warriors in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Karsyn Fields scored with 14 minutes left in the game to tie the score for General Brown (5-1, 2-0) and goalie Lily Dupee made five saves.
Bella Davis scored a goal for Indian River (2-2-1, 1-1-1) and Elizabeth Hellings finished with 11 stops.
SANDY CREEK 2, SOUTH LEWIS 2
The Comets (0-4-1) and Falcons (0-4-1, 0-3-1) finished in a draw in a division crossover game in Sandy Creek.
BOYS SOCCER
SOUTH LEWIS 5, COPENHAGEN 1
Jacob Worden scored a pair of goals and goalie Cory Millard made five saves as the Falcons defeated the Golden Knights in a division crossover game in Copenhagen on Monday. Lukas Slate finished with 14 saves for Copenhagen.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS
The trio of Hannah Ielfield, Lexi Bernard and Brynn Bernard grabbed the top three spots as the Falcons opened the Frontier League slate with wins over the Comets and Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Ielfield turned in a time of 20 minutes, 28 seconds on the 5-kilometer course while both Bernards were just one second behind for South Lewis (2-0), which beat Beaver River, 22-33, and Carthage, 16-45. Mallory Kraeger took sixth for the Falcons.
Lauren Brandt and Makayla Garrison were fourth and fifth, respectively, as Beaver River (1-1) topped Carthage, 18-43. Shannon Thompson was seventh for Carthage (0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON SWEEPS
Alexa Doe, Karsyn Burnash and Kaylee Haynes take the top three spots while South Jefferson places eight runners in the top 10 in its sweep of Sandy Creek and Thousand Islands at a race in Adams.
Doe finished with a time of 20:49, Burnash finished with 22:13 and Haynes turned in a time of 23:21 for the Spartans (2-0) who defeated Sandy Creek 15-45 and Thousand Islands 15-50. Sandy Creek runners, Emily Yousey and Gabby Brown placed seventh and eighth respectively for the Comets (1-1), who defeated Thousand Islands (0-2) 17-39.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVERS SWEEP LEAGUE OPENER
The Beavers finished eight runners in the top 10, including the first five spots, as they swept the Comets and the Falcons in the Frontier League opener at Beaver Falls.
Colton Kempney ran the 5K course in 17:09 while Josiah Evan, Cory Demo and Brayden Campeau rounded out the top five for Beaver River (2-0), which beat South Lewis, 15-40, and Carthage, 15-50.
Collin Stafford placed sixth and Noah Edick was seventh for South Lewis (1-1), which defeated Carthage, 18-40. Wayland Horton was the top finisher for the Comets (0-2) in 12th place.
SOUTH JEFF SWEEPS HOME RACE
Owen Vincent, Spencer Zeltmann and Eldon Montague took the top three spots for South Jefferson in its home sweep of Sandy Creek and Thousand Islands in Adams.
The Spartans (2-0) defeated the Vikings 15-44 and a Sandy Creek boys squad that was incomplete. Terry Eggelston placed sixth with a time of 22:31 for the Comets (0-2).
Thousand Islands (1-1) gained a victory against the incomplete Comets.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 99, SOUTH JEFFERSON 68
Eighth-graders Jasmine Ferguson and Mallory Peters each won four events as the Cyclones downed the Falcons (3-2, 2-2) in a Frontier League interdivisional meet in Turin.
Ferguson got wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 individual medley while Peters took victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke for Watertown (4-0). The pair teamed up on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Cyclones
SOUTH JEFFERSON 100, THOUSAND ISLANDS 73
Emma Purvis was a four-time winner as the Spartans beat the Vikings an interdivision meet at Clayton.
Purvis took first in the 100 and 200 freestyles and was part of the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays for South Jefferson (4-1, 3-1). General Brown swimmer Aurora Jarvie won the 100 breaststroke.
Macey Cooper placed first in the 500 freestyle for Thousand Islands (0-4).
LOWVILLE 58, CARTHAGE 41
Meredith Lovenduski and Peyton Myers each won three events as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in an interdivision meet at Lowville.
Lovenduski placed first in the 50 freestyle while Myers was victorious in the 100 breaststroke for Lowville (4-0). The duo teamed up to win the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Red Raiders.
Nadia Garcia-Martinez took first in the 200 freestyle and Kadince Bach won the diving compeition for Carthage (1-3).
BEAVER RIVER 54, INDIAN RIVER 40
Kaitlyn Burns won the 100 freestyle relay and was part of three first-place relays as the Beavers defeated the Warriors in an interdivision meet at Beaver Falls.
Burns played a part in the winning 200 medley, 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for Beaver River (2-2).
Kaitlyn Manuel took first in the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle while Tori Wilcox placed first 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke for Indian River (0-4).
