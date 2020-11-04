PARISHVILLE — Peyton Snell scored four goals to lead the Parishville-Hopkinton boys soccer team to a 5-0 win over Norwood-Norfolk in a Northern Athletic East Division game Wednesday.
Stuart Ayer scored the first goal for the Panthers (8-0 overall and division) and assisted on Snell’s final two goals.
Caleb Knowles made seven saves to shut out the Flyers (3-2-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 2, COLTON-PIERREPONT 0
Jacob Morgan made two saves as the Yellowjackets shut out the Colts (7-4-1) in an East Division contest in South Colton.
Matthew Robinson scored a goal on a penalty kick and assisted on a goal from Brody van Buren for Madrid-Waddington (8-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 8, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Evan Smith scored two goals and assisted on another as the Larries beat the Saints (0-9) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Hayden Perkins scored two goals and Charlie Dow added a goal and two assists for St. Lawrence Central (4-5).
Gabe Knouse and Joey Perry also scored and SLC added an own goal. Tommy Storin made six saves for the shutout.
EDWARDS-KNOX 4, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Avery Whitford scored four straight goals, including the game-winner 43 seconds into the second half, to send the Cougars (1-1-1) past the Demons in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Jay Carrow scored the first goal of the game for Hermon-DeKalb (3-2-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Kayleigh Allen stopped four shots to lead the Cougars past the Demons (1-5) in a West Division game in Russell.
Heidi Moore and Mary Anne Durham scored for Edwards-Knox (2-2).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
SALMON RIVER 15, BRUSHTON-MOIRA Inc.
Xavier Collins finished first overall to lead the Shamrocks (3-2-1) past an incomplete team from Brushton-Moira in Fort Covington.
Luke Chapman led the Panthers (1-5) with a second-place finish and Salmon River’s Gunner Mitchell was third.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
SALMON RIVER 15, BRUSHTON-MOIRA Inc.
Olivia finished first for the Panthers (0-3-3) in a loss to the Shamrocks in Fort Covington. Brushton-Moira did not field a complete team.
Emily Wells led Salmon River (4-2), finishing second, followed by teammates Jasmine Oakes and Alexandria Nye.
