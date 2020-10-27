MADRID — Peyton Snell scored with 55 seconds left in the game to give the Parishville-Hopkinton boys soccer team a 2-1 victory over Madrid-Waddington in a matchup of unbeaten Northern Athletic Conference East Division teams Tuesday.
Snell also scored the first goal for the Panthers (5-0 division and overall) on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute. Drew Harmer tied the game for the Yellowjackets (5-1) in the 77th minute.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 0, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0 (OT)
Noah Dominy made 11 saves as Norwood-Norfolk (3-0-1) tied Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game in South Colton.
Harlee Besio made three saves for the Colts (6-2-1).
ST. LAWRENCE 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Kolbee Converse and Zach Strawser scored for the Larries (2-3) in an East Division win over the Panthers (0-7) in Brasher Falls.
CHATEAUGAY 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 0
Nate Harrigan scored two goals to send the Bulldogs past the Saints (0-5) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Lucas Monette also scored for the Bulldogs (2-5), and Alex Stout made six saves for the shutout.
LISBON 1, HEUVELTON 0
Caleb Richardson stopped seven shots to send Lisbon past the Heuvelton (3-1-2) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Jack LaRose scored on a pass from Miles Gendebien in the 18th minute for Lisbon (5-0).
MORRISTOWN 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 1 (OT)
Tristan Simmons scored the tying goal with 10 seconds left and then scored in overtime to send Morristown (3-3) to victory in a West Division game in Russell.
Dylan Wood scored for the Cougars (0-1-1).
HERMON-DEKALB 5, HAMMOND 0
Peyton Hamilton and Kevin Joj each scored two goals as Hermon-DeKalb defeated Hammond (0-5) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Duncan Gillie also scored for the Demons (3-1-1), and Andrew Matthews made two saves for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
EDWARDS-KNOX 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Maryann Durham scored in the 31st minute to lead Edwards-Knox past Morristown (2-3-2) in a West Division game in Morristown. Kayleigh Allen made two saves for the Cougars, who were playing in their first game of the season.
HAMMOND 6, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Avery Kenyon picked up three goals as the Red Devils (5-0) defeated the Demons in a West Division game in Hammond.
Hailey Cunningham scored twice and Sadey Sparbary added another goal.
Bri Grant scored for Hermon-DeKalb (1-4).
LISBON 2, HEUVELTON 0
Grace Smith made eight saves to lead the Golden Knights past the Bulldogs (2-2-1) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Leah Warren scored both goals for Lisbon (4-2).
HARRISVILLE 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Logan Smith scored in the 54th minute to lead Harrisville (2-4) past Norwood-Norfolk in a West Division game in Norfolk.
Torie Moore scored the first goal for Harrisville and assisted on the game-winner.
Emma Wells scored for the Flyers (1-3-1).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Kylie Kirk produced two goals as the Panthers defeated the Yellowjackets (2-4) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Kelly Bloom also scored for Parishville-Hopkinton (3-1-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 7, TUPPER LAKE 1
Kaitlyn Houston scored three goals and assisted on another as Colton-Pierrepont (8-1) defeated Tupper Lake in an East Division game at Tupper Lake.
Landree Chamberlain, Kiana Hogle, Isabelle Vaccaro and Skyler Thomann also scored for the Colts. Caydence Tyo scored for Tupper Lake (0-4-2).
CHATEAUGAY 6, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Ali Johnston and Olivia Cook both scored three goals to lead Chateaugay (6-1-1) past St. Regis Falls in an East Division game at St. Regis Falls.
Emily Arcadi scored for the Saints (0-6-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.