ADAMS — Jackie Piddock recorded 23 points as the South Jefferson girls basketball team edged Jamesville-DeWitt, 56-53, in a nonleague tune-up prior to Section 3 play Monday.
Emma Schafer posted a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Abby Piddock contributed 10 points for the Spartans (18-2).
Paige Keeler scored a game-high 30 points and Momo LaClair added 14 points for the Red Rams (14-6).
HAMMOND 51, MALONE 45
Avery Kenyon provided 19 points as the Red Devils earned an Northern Athletic Conference nonleague victory over the Huskies in Malone.
Kelsey Bennett chipped in 12 points for Hammond (19-1).
Mackenzie Lane notched 17 points for Malone (12-8).
BOYS BASKETBALL
HOMER 64, INDIAN RIVER 60
Mikyle Franklin’s 31 points powered the Trojans to a nonleague victory over the Warriors in Philadelphia.
Jarrett Wilbur added 13 points for Homer (10-10).
Sam Angelo netted 26 points for Indian River (8-10).
n In other NAC nonleague action, Ogdensburg Free Academy beat Harrisville, 90-74.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 4, SALMON RIVER 3
Trent King scored his second goal in the third period as the Huskies rallied to beat the Shamrocks in an NAC Division II game at Malone.
Aadam Fakir and Mitchell Miletich each scored goals for Malone (5-10-4, 4-6-2).
Timothy Cook, Alexander Oakes and Jared Showen each scored first-period goals for Salmon River (9-10, 6-6).
