LOWVILLE — South Jefferson pushed across two runs in the ninth inning to edge Lowville, 4-2, on Saturday in a Frontier League “B” Division baseball game.
Max Gray went 3-for-5, including a double, and Colby Randall singled twice to pace the Spartans, who improved to 5-1 by winning the first of a three-game series with the Red Raiders.
After South Jefferson loaded the bases in the top of the ninth, Randall walked to plate the go-ahead run and Jack Buckingham followed with an RBI sacrifice fly to center field.
Starting pitchers Logan Hess for the Spartans and the Red Raiders’ Aiden Zehr met up in a pitcher’s duel before Buckingham pitched the last three innings to secure the win in a showdown for first place in the division.
Brody Brown singled and stole three bases for Lowville (5-1).
BEAVER RIVER 16, SACKETS HARBOR 6 (5)
Beaver River (6-2, 5-1) scored five runs in the first inning, three in the second and five more in the third to take command in a crossover game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule at Beaver Falls.
Ethan Shi, Gannon Brunet and Tyler Green each totaled two hits to pace Sackets Harbor (2-4, 2-3).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 12, COPENHAGEN 2 (6)
Brayden Mason went 3-for-3 and Wyatt Parliament went 3-for-4, including a double, knocked in four runs and stole three bases as the Vikings defeated the Golden Knights (4-4) in a crossover game shortened to six innings at Clayton.
Brayden Wiley doubled and singled for Thousand Islands (4-2) and winning pitcher Jackson Ludlow scattered six hits over six innings, striking out six.
SOUTH LEWIS 7, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 4
The Falcons (1-4) defeated the Panthers (2-4) in a crossover game in Belleville.
MASSENA 14, MALONE 1
Zack Monacelli struck out 14 as the Red Raiders downed the Huskies (2-3) in Northern Athletic Conference Central play at Malone.
Monacelli also drove in three runs and Emery Deshaies added a pair of RBIs for Massena (4-1).
CANTON 8, SALMON RIVER 7
Colby Young recorded three hits as the Golden Bears (2-3) edged the Shamrocks (2-1) in an NAC Central game at Canton.
n In other action, Brushton-Moira beat Norwood-Norfolk, 12-1.
SOFTBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Sydney Curley laced a two-run hit in the seventh as the Patriots upset the Vikings in a crossover matchup at Clayton.
Savannah Chiodi doubled and Natalie Gibbons hurled a four-hit shutout for Sackets Harbor (2-5).
Marena Grenier struck out 16, including the first 12 batters of the game, for Thousand Islands (5-1, 4-1).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 6, LYME 0
Delaney Wiley helped the Vikings bounce back with 19 strikeouts and hit for the cycle in the Vikings’ crossover win over the Indians (3-2) in Chaumont.
Ali Swenson went 2-for-4 with a home run for Thousand Islands (6-1, 5-1).
BEAVER RIVER 8, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3
Alexis LaBrake drove in three runs as the Beavers picked up a crossover win over the Panthers (2-3) at Belleville.
Sarah Evan logged 10 strikeouts for Beaver River (3-3).
GENERAL BROWN 26, LAFARGEVILLE 6 (5)
Ally Wargo homered and drove in four runs as the Lions downed the Red Knights in a nonleague game at LaFargeville.
Kori Nichols plated three runs for General Brown (6-0).
Josie Barton hit a home run and added a pair of RBIs for LaFargeville (1-5).
GENERAL BROWN 17, CARTHAGE 3
The Lions earned a crossover win against the Comets on Friday in Carthage. Riley Lomber doubled and contributed two RBIs for General Brown (5-0).
Kiannah Ward supplied three hits for Carthage (3-3, 0-3).
CARTHAGE 19, HARRISVILLE 12
Ward singled, homered and tallied five RBIs as the Comets outslugged the Pirates in a nonleague game at Harrisville.
Liz Tavares chipped in a home run and two singles for Carthage (4-3).
Torie Moore got a home run and two RBIs for Harrisville (1-6).
SOUTH LEWIS SPLITS AT MUDVILLE
Shaylagh Randall doubled twice and earned the win in game one as the Falcons (5-3)split games at the Mudville tournament in Herkimer.
South Lewis’ Amelia Hoffman tripled in a run in a 7-5 win over Brookfield. Brooke Platt got two hits and two RBIs as South Lewis was edged by Homer, 7-6.
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 5-10, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 4-7
Madison Weaver won both ends of a doubleheader as the Flyers swept the Panthers (2-2) in an NAC Central Division play in Norwood.
Shelby Vallance recorded four hits across the two games for Norwood-Norfolk (6-1).
BOYS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 19, OSWEGO 9
Rowan Marsell scored four goals and assisted on five others and Ramsey Burnard totaled six goals and an assist as the Warriors topped the Buccaneers (1-4) in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Joseph Petrus scored three goals for Indian River, Ethan Petrus contributed two goals and an assist and Connor McMahon scored a pair of goals.
WESTHILL 12, SOUTH JEFFERSON 6
Griffin Grooms tallied four goals and two assists and Luke Gilmartin recorded three goals and two assists as the Warriors defeated the Spartans in a nonleague game in Adams.
Goalie Owen Mahar made 10 saves for Westhill (6-2).
Ethan Hopkins scored two goals and assisted on another for the Spartans (1-3).
LIVERPOOL 14, WATERTOWN 7
Aaron Clouthier collected five goals and four assists to spark the Warriors past the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Liverpool.
Joey Sacco tallied three goals and three assists for Liverpool (1-7) .
Vince Lavarnway and Kyan Combs each contributed two goals and an assist for Watertown (3-2).
SALMON RIVER 10, ST. LAWRENCE 6
Hawi Cook-Francis netted four goals as the Shamrocks topped the Larries (2-2) in NAC play at Brasher Falls.
Edward Jacobs II made nine saves for Salmon River (4-1).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 16, HILTON 5
Macy Shultz generated six goals and two assists and Karsyn Burnash totaled three goals and four assists as the Spartans beat the Cadets for a nonleague road win in Hilton.
Julia Garvin and Jordyn Badalato each tallied two goals and an assist for South Jefferson (7-1) and Romi LaClair scored a pair of goals.
Danielle Mojea scored four goals to pace Hilton (5-1), a Class A school.
INDIAN RIVER 16, VERNON-VERONA-SHERRILL 5
Michaela Delles engineered nine points, including scoring six goals, as the Warriors defeated the Red Devils (1-5) in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Maddy Goodrich totaled two goals and three assists for Indian River (3-4).
NEW HARTFORD 13, IMMACULATE HEART 7
Mary Fiorentino scored three goals and assisted on another and Ileana McCarthy scored three goals to spark the Spartans (4-1) past the Cavaliers in a nonleague game in Watertown.
Tori Ledoux scored four goals to lead IHC (2-5), and Julia Netto contributed three goals and an assist.
LIVERPOOL 19, GENERAL BROWN 9
Jenna Irwin tallied three goals and three assists and Kendra Hall added three goals and two assists as the Warriors (2-7) topped the Lions in a nonleague game at Liverpool.
Rachel Black scored four goals and assisted on another for General Brown (4-3).
SKANEATELES 17, WATERTOWN 1
Kathryn Morrissey tallied four goals and Maggie Newton totaled a goal and four assists as the Lakers (4-0) defeated the Cyclones in a nonleague game in Skaneateles.
Sarah Kilburn scored the lone goal for Watertown (5-2).
SALMON RIVER 31, HEUVELTON 0
Kendall Jock netted four goals and six assists as the Shamrocks (6-0) blanked the Bulldogs (0-6) in an NAC game at Fort Covington.
POTSDAM 21, OFA 6
Katharine Cowen recorded six goals as the Sandstoners beat the Blue Devils (1-5) in an NAC matchup at Potsdam.
Sophie Compeau scored five goals and Hannah Hughes pitched in with four goals for Potsdam (3-3, 3-2).
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
BR’S DEMO, MOORE SECOND
Cory Demo and Hunter Moore each were second in their respective events in the Coliseum Classic at Goshen.
Demo got second in the 3,200 while Moore took runner up in the steeplechase.
