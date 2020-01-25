The relay registered a time of 1 minute, 38.16 seconds and the same four swimmers took second in the 400 freestyle relay for the Spartans.
South Jefferson took the top two spots in the diving competition and used its depth to rack up points with top-five finishes. The Spartans ended up with 505 points while Watertown was second with 382. Lowville, Indian River and Beaver River rounded out the top five.
The Cyclones generated several performances that met the state standard. Nate Carlos tied Joey Ongkingco’s meet record from 2016 in the 100 butterfly with a time of 52.55 seconds and also surpassed the state standard in the 200 freestyle. Simon Stratton also reached the state standard in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races.
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3, CANTON 2
Ryley Ashley finished with a goal and an assist and John McCall delivered the decisive goal as Norwood-Norfolk won a Northern Athletic Conference interdivision game at Canton.
McCall scored 6 minutes, 10 seconds into the second period to put Norwood-Norfolk ahead for good. Bobby Voss also scored for Norwood-Norfolk (8-3-1).
Trey Bessette and Rhett Palmer scored for Canton (3-10).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 6, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Reid LaValley scored two goals and Zachary Miller provided a goal and an empty-net score that sealed the victory as Northeastern Clinton won the Malone Tournament in Malone.
R.J. Johnston and Noah Gonyo also scored for Northeastern Clinton.
Mason Frary scored two goals for St. Lawrence (4-10). Jarrett St. Hilaire and Brendan Phippen added a goal apiece.
OFA 5, ALBANY ACADEMY 0
Drew Costello scored a pair of goals and Kelson Hooper made 22 saves as Ogdensburg Free Academy blanked Albany Academy in a nonleague game in Ogdensburg.
Stephen Morley added a goal and an assist for the Blue Devils (8-4-1). Karson LaRose and Keighan Sias each scored a goal.
ST. JOSEPH’S 10, MASSENA 0
Frankie Attea scored three goals and assisted on two others as St. Joseph’s, ranked second in the state, routed Massena (8-4) in a nonleague game in Buffalo.
Matthew Orlowski added two goals and two assists. Sean Deakin finished with two goals and an assist. Mitchell Floccare scored once and assisted on three goals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 3, ITHACA 1
The Sandstoners got goals from three different players as they topped the Little Red in nonleague play at Potsdam.
Karley Green, Anna Nelson and Kennedy Emerson each netted goals for Potsdam (14-6).
Kayla Swartwood scored for Ithaca (6-5-4).
SALMON RIVER 3, PLATTSBURGH 2
Kayla Cunningham scored the game-winning goal with less than four minutes remaining as Salmon River clinched an unbeaten regular season with a nonleague win at Plattsburgh.
Karahwenhawe White and Makhia Snyder also scored for Salmon River (18-0-2), which starts the Section 10 playoffs with a game against the Islanders on Wednesday.
Mckenzie Brown and Reylyn Giroux scored for Plattsburgh.
VOLLEYBALL
PULASKI 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
Pulaski defeated General Brown 25-4, 25-14, 21-25, 25-11 in a nonleague match in Dexter.
Kailin McManaman provided six service points, five kill sand six digs for General Brown (0-13). Kalli Loveland added nine digs and Allecia Holloway eight digs. Maya Carroll had six digs and four points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.