ADAMS — Alysse Perry scored in the 61st minute as the South Jefferson girls soccer team rallied to beat Immaculate Heart Central 3-2 in a Frontier League “B” Division game on Friday night.
Macy Shultz scored twice, including a goal one minute before, and assisted on Perry’s game-winner for the Spartans (4-2 overall, 3-2 league).
Kai Montgomery notched a goal and an assist while Katharina Probst contributed a goal for the Cavaliers (4-1, 1-1).
Callie LaFontaine broke the school record for most career goals in a five-goal effort as the Indians topped the Red Knights (1-3-1) in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
LaFontine now has 66 goals to break Briana Fulmer’s record of 65 for Lyme (6-0). Miranda Bearup posted a pair of goals and an assist for the Indians.
Ainsley Fuller and Karsyn Fields each scored second-half goals as the Lions shutout the Comets in a crossover win at Dexter.
Geona Wood collected nine saves for General Brown (3-3).
Kiannah Ward stopped 11 shots for Carthage (1-5-1, 0-5-0).
Hannah Gyore, Taci Smith and Eliana Bonbrest each scored as the Red Raiders defeated the Warriors in a crossover game at Lowville.
Maya Laribee assisted on two goals and Olivia Brandel made four saves for Lowville (5-1, 5-0).
Elizabeth Hellings accumulated 13 saves for Indian River (1-5, 1-4).
Kaylee Zehr provided a goal and an assist as the Beavers blanked the Patriots (1-4) in a crossover matchup at Sackets Harbor.
Emma Roggie chipped in with a goal and two assists for Beaver River (6-0, 5-0).
Mollie Babcock’s first-half goal was the difference as the Golden Knights edged the Comets in a crossover win at Copenhagen.
Charli Carroll grabbed two saves for Copenhagen (3-3).
Hailey McGrew turned aside 14 shots for Sandy Creek (0-4-1).
Three different Falcons posted goals as the Falcons topped the Purple Ghosts (1-4) in crossover play in Alexandria Bay.
Carin Young, Skye Everson and Leah Greene each netted goals for South Lewis (4-1, 3-1).
Azlyn Richardson’s two goals powered the Blue Devils to a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division in Fort Covington.
Hannah Costello scored and Olivia Merrill tallied six saves for Ogdensburg Free Academy (3-2, 2-1).
Mia Leroux collected 11 saves for Salmon River (1-4, 0-3).
Emily Estabrooks scored a pair of goals as the Golden Bears down the Flyers in NAC Central play at Norwood.
Quinn Woodward scored and Bree Rogers got three saves for Canton (3-1).
Caramia Carista posted 12 saves for Norwood-Norfolk (0-4, 0-3).
Bella Cromie made 10 saves as Massena shut out the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Jeanelle Burke and Auna Shalde scored for the Red Raiders.
Heidi Moore scored the first two goals of the game and Lily Lottie the second two as the Cougars defeated Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game in Russell.
Natalie Palmer made three saves for the Panthers in a scoreless tie with Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game in Brushton.
Kendall LaMora made five saves for the Colts.
VOLLEYBALL
Katie Bennett scored 11 points as the Golden Bears swept the Sandstoners in Potsdam.
The first set was a forfeit and Canton won the final two 25-2, 25-15.
Mattigan Porter scored seven points and Ava Hoy added five kills.
Malone recorded a sweep of Massena, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division match in Massena.
Vail St. Hilaire produced six aces for Malone (4-0, 1-0).
For Massena (2-2), Katelyn Benham registered 13 service points and eight assists. Faith Halladay and Ella Murtagh added 10 service points apiece. Murtagh also contributed five kills.
Rebekah Miller supplied 12 kills and Ayana Adams contributed 10 as Chateaugay defeated Tupper Lake 25-15, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 in an NAC East match in Chateaugay.
Nevaya Adams supplied four kills and a team-high 17 assists for the Bulldogs (2-1). Delaney Staples provided 13 assists. Hannah Monette added eight kills.
On Tuesday, Ogdensburg Free Academy rallied from a two-game deficit to win the final three games and defeat Clifton-Fine in a Northern Athletic Conference match in Ogdensburg.
OFA won 15-22, 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-17 for the victory.
OFA improved to 1-2 and Clifton-Fine fell to 0-3.
