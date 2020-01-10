WATERTOWN — Nolan Shelmidine set an individual school record and was part of another record-setting relay as the South Jefferson boys swimming team beat both Carthage and Watertown in a three-way Frontier League “A” Division meet Thursday.
Shelmidine set the school mark in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.42 and teamed with Garrett Fuller, Justyn St. Croix, Thomas King in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:36.04 for South Jefferson (7-1, 5-1), which beat Watertown (96-87) and Carthage (92-28).
The Spartans’ win over the Cyclones was Watertown’s first league loss in more than a decade.
Andrew Victoria took the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke and was part of the first-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Cyclones (5-1, 4-1), who beat the Comets, 110-66.
Jason Badalato set a school record in the 100 butterfly (54.91) and he won the 200 individual medley for Carthage (1-7, 1-6).
BEAVER RIVER 74.5, GOUVERNEUR 73.5
Cory Demo was a three-time winner as the Beavers edged the Wildcats in a “B” Division meet at Gouverneur.
Demo got victories in the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam the anchor leg of the 200 medley relay for Beaver River (6-4, 5-2).
Owen Siebels, Anthony DeJesus and Quinn Ashley were three-time winners for Gouverneur (0-7), including teaming in the winning 200 medley relay.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAFARGEVILLE 64, ALEXANDRIA 34
As if 29 points wasn’t enough, Jarett Beach concluded one of the best games of his career with 20 rebounds as well to help LaFargeville top Alexandria in a FL “D” Division matchup in Alexandria Bay.
Beach also had six blocks and four assists to go along with his double-double. Wyatt Parliament also had a double-double for the Red Knights (3-6, 3-5), finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.
Alexandria (0-9, 0-8) was led by Max Barnholdt’s eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 57, CARTHAGE 39
Sydney Brown netted 19 points as the Red Raiders topped the Comets in a FL crossover game at Carthage.
Emma Dening added 15 points and eight rebounds for Lowville (7-2, 3-1).
Kiannah Ward paced Carthage (0-7, 0-5) with 12 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 39, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 17
Kennady Amo scored 13 points as Thousand Islands broke away from Belleville Henderson in the second quarter for a crossover victory at Belleville.
Thousand Islands (6-3, 4-2) outscored Belleville Henderson 11-3 in the second quarter and 17-4 in the third. Delaney Wiley (nine points) and Kelsey Byers (eight points) hit two 3-pointers each.
Eden Vaughn led the Panthers (4-4, 4-3) with eight points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 56, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 17
Alexis Sullivan scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Yellowjackets past Norwood-Norfolk (4-3, 4-1) in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Madrid.
Jaelynn Uppstrom scored 14 points and Emma Plumley added 11 for Madrid-Waddington (8-3, 6-0).
HEUVELTON 57, EDWARDS-KNOX 55
Bella Doyle supplied 21 points as Heuvelton (10-3, 6-0) edged the Cougars in a West Division game in Russell.
Rayna Cameron added 15 points for the Bulldogs. Lucy Frary tallied 31 points to lead the Cougars (5-2, 4-1) and Abby Hart finished with 17.
HARRISVILLE 57, HERMON-DEKALB 38
Torie Moore scored 21 points and Harlie Moore added 17 to send the Pirates (6-5, 2-4) past Hermon-DeKalb in a West Division game at Harrisville.
Hilliary Jones led the Demons (4-5, 2-4) with 15 points.
CANTON 54, OFA 35
Katie Chisholm produced 25 points to send Canton (10-1, 7-0) past the Blue Devils in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Sarah Sieminski added 15 points for Canton and Riley Hough led the Blue Devils (4-4, 3-3) with 12 points.
MALONE 60, ST. LAWRENCE 37
Madison Ansari led the Huskies (5-5, 4-3) with 29 points in a Central Division win over St. Lawrence Central at Malone.
Leah Gallagher contributed 18 points for Malone. Marissa McLean scored 19 points to lead the Larries (4-7, 2-5).
MASSENA 61, GOUVERNEUR 44
Tori Jacobs scored 15 points and Laylah Bingham tossed in 14 as Massena (6-3, 5-2) defeated the Wildcats in Gouverneur. Laney Smith scored 10 points to lead Gouverneur (8-4, 5-2).
SALMON RIVER 44, POTSDAM 41
Kamea Thomas paced the Shamrocks (3-8. 1-6) with 22 points and Lindsay Martin added 10 in a Central Division win over Potsdam in Fort Covington.
Seirra Cummings scored 14 points and Julia Basford tossed in 12 for the Sandstoners (1-6, 0-6).
GIRLS HOCKEY
CANTON 1, SARA-PLACID 1 (OT)
Katherine Smith scored the lone goal for the Golden Bears (0-10-1) in a nonleague game against Sara-Placid in Canton. Dorianna Patterson scored for Sara-Placid.
SALMON RIVER 4, PLATTSBURGH 3
Makhia Snyder scored the game-winner with 41 seconds left to lead Salmon River (11-0-2) past Plattsburgh in a nonleague game at Fort Covington.
Karahkwenhawe White, Talynn Wylie and Kayla Cunningham also scored for the Shamrocks.
WRESTLING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 44, BEAVER RIVER 40
Nicolas Luciani scored a pin in 39 seconds in his match at 160 pounds as the Spartans edged the Beavers in a FL “B” Division meet at Beaver Falls.
Najuan Williams (126), James Wheller (138), Phillip Kissman (152) and Tyler Mousaw (220) each recorded victories via fall, while Anthony Rasmussen (195) notched a technical fall for South Jefferson (3-2).
Jonah Mullin (132), Connor Everson (145) and Collin Edick (285) took their matches by pin for Beaver River (6-3, 2-2).
SOUTH LEWIS 45, COPENHAGEN 18
Brady Vosburgh won by pin in his match at 220 as the Falcons beat the Golden Knights in a “B” Division match at Copenhagen.
Cody Greene scored a win via decision for South Lewis (4-10, 1-4), which received seven forfeits.
Josh Freeman won his match at 285 by fall for Copenhagen (0-5).
VOLLEYBALL
SOUTH LEWIS 3, LOWVILLE 0
Amelia Hoffman collected 15 digs, 10 service points, five kills and two aces as the Falcons earned a 25-23, 25-20, 25-9 FL interdivision sweep of the Red Raiders at Lowville.
Leah Greene totaled 15 digs, and 12 service points, while Iza Liendecker netted six kills and five service points for South Lewis (6-3, 4-3).
Hannah Gyore supplied 12 assists and nine service points, while Alyssa O’Connor collected 19 digs for Lowville (3-7, 2-7).
CARTHAGE 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Liya Mace dished out 24 assists as the Comets stayed unbeaten with a 25-8, 25-15, 25-13 interdivision sweep of the Vikings at Clayton.
Lorissa Miller racked up 10 service points and four assists, while Mikenzie Martens added 10 kills and nine service points for Carthage (9-0, 8-0).
Hannah Dulmage led the Vikings (2-7) with 11 assists while Kerrigan Wiley and Leah Ingerson both provided six kills.
SANDY CREEK 3, WATERTOWN 2
Sarah Balcom racked up 19 kills, nine digs and five blocks as the Comets rallied for a 22-25, 25-14, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23 interdivision win over the host Cyclones.
Deanna Hathway supplied nine kills and six assists, while Maiya Hathway generated 31 assists, eight digs and four kills for Sandy Creek (8-3, 6-3).
Sarah Kilburn had 19 kills, 19 digs and 14 points for Watertown (3-5, 3-4), while Tiffany Russell supplied 20 kills and 10 points and Bayleigh Woodard finished with 15 points.
